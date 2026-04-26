حقق المنتخب السعودي للفيزياء 4 جوائز دولية في أولمبياد شمال البلطيق للفيزياء 2026، الذي أقيمت نسخته الـ23 في مدينة تالين بجمهورية إستونيا، خلال الفترة من 24 إلى 26 أبريل الجاري، بمشاركة 120 طالباً وطالبة يمثلون 13 دولة.

وتوزعت الجوائز على ميداليتين برونزيتين حققهما الطالبان رضا سالم الخميس من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الأحساء، ومحمد محمود الرمل من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وشهادتي تقدير نالهما الطالبان محمد ناصر العلي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وناصر هشام الشائع من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض.

وارتفع رصيد المملكة في أولمبياد شمال البلطيق للفيزياء بهذا الإنجاز، إلى 29 جائزة دولية، منها ميداليتان ذهبيتان، و10 ميداليات فضية، و12 ميدالية برونزية، و5 شهادات تقدير، تحققت عبر 7 مشاركات بدأتْها المملكة عام 2020م.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، الذي تنفذه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» بالشراكة الإستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم، إذ يمر الطلبة برحلة تأهيل متكاملة تشمل منافسات وطنية وبرامج تدريبية نوعية، يشرف عليها خبراء محليون ودوليون.

ويُعد أولمبياد شمال البلطيق للفيزياء، الذي انطلق عام 1992، مسابقة إقليمية أُسست بالتعاون بين إستونيا وفنلندا؛ بهدف ترشيح الفرق المشاركة من الدولتين للأولمبياد الدولي للفيزياء، قبل أن يتطور ليصبح أحد أبرز المسابقات العلمية على مستوى العالم، إذ تشارك فيه سنوياً نحو 15 دولة.

ويخضع الطلبة المشاركون في الأولمبيادات الدولية لبرامج تدريبية مكثفة تنفذها «موهبة» على مدار العام، تشمل مراحل متعددة من التأهيل العلمي النظري والعملي، إلى جانب معسكرات تدريبية داخلية وخارجية، تهدف إلى تنمية مهاراتهم في حل المسائل الفيزيائية المتقدمة، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم للمنافسة على المستوى الدولي؛ بما يسهم في تمثيل المملكة بصورة مشرّفة في المحافل العلمية العالمية.

وتُعد مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» مؤسسة رائدة عالمياً في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، إذ تعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة، وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.