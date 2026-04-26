The Saudi physics team achieved 4 international awards at the 2026 Baltic Sea Physics Olympiad, which held its 23rd edition in Tallinn, Estonia, from April 24 to 26, with the participation of 120 students representing 13 countries.

The awards included two bronze medals won by students Reda Salem Al-Khamis from the General Education Administration in Al-Ahsa, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Raml from the General Education Administration in the Eastern Province, as well as two certificates of appreciation awarded to students Mohamed Nasser Al-Ali from the General Education Administration in the Eastern Province, and Nasser Hisham Al-Shaiah from the General Education Administration in Riyadh.



This achievement has raised the Kingdom's total in the Baltic Sea Physics Olympiad to 29 international awards, including two gold medals, 10 silver medals, 12 bronze medals, and 5 certificates of appreciation, achieved over 7 participations that began in 2020.

This participation is part of the Talent Program for international Olympiads, which is implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba" in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education. Students undergo a comprehensive qualification journey that includes national competitions and specialized training programs supervised by local and international experts.



The Baltic Sea Physics Olympiad, which started in 1992, is a regional competition established in collaboration between Estonia and Finland, aimed at nominating participating teams from the two countries for the International Physics Olympiad. It has since evolved into one of the most prominent scientific competitions worldwide, with about 15 countries participating annually.



Students participating in international Olympiads undergo intensive training programs implemented by "Mawhiba" throughout the year, which include multiple stages of theoretical and practical scientific qualification, in addition to internal and external training camps aimed at developing their skills in solving advanced physics problems and enhancing their readiness to compete internationally, contributing to representing the Kingdom honorably in global scientific forums.

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba" is a globally leading institution in discovering, nurturing, and empowering gifted individuals. It works to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.