تفقد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة منفذ الحديثة التابع لمحافظة القريات بمنطقة الجوف؛ للاطلاع على الاستعدادات الجارية لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن القادمين لأداء فريضة الحج لعام 1447.

وأعرب عن شكره لأمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز على ما يوليه من متابعة واهتمام بتعزيز جاهزية المنافذ في المنطقة، لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن، مشيدًا بتكامل جهود كافة الجهات الحكومية لتقديم خدمات تسهم في تسهيل إجراءات القدوم وتعزيز جودة الاستقبال.

واطّلع خلال الزيارة على رحلة الحاج عبر المنفذ، بدءًا من إجراءات الدخول، مرورًا بخدمات الاستقبال والتوجيه، وصولًا إلى تنظيم حركة الانتقال، بما يضمن انسيابية الإجراءات وسرعة إنجازها، ويعكس مستوى العناية بضيوف الرحمن منذ لحظة وصولهم.

وأكد أن استعدادات استقبال الحجاج في منفذ الحديثة تأتي ضمن منظومة متكاملة تُعنى بتيسير رحلة الحاج منذ الوصول، من خلال التكامل بين الجهات المعنية، وتوظيف الحلول التقنية، ورفع كفاءة الأداء الميداني، بما يمكّن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

وتأتي هذه الجولة ضمن الجولات الميدانية المستمرة لمتابعة جاهزية المنافذ لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن، في ظل دعم وتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة، وبما يواكب مستهدفات برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن المنبثق عن رؤية المملكة 2030، للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج وإثراء رحلتهم الإيمانية.