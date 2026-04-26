The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inspected the Al-Haditha crossing, which is affiliated with Al-Qurayyat Governorate in the Al-Jawf region, to review the ongoing preparations to receive the guests of Allah coming to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1447.

He expressed his gratitude to the Emir of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, for his continuous follow-up and concern in enhancing the readiness of the crossings in the region to receive the guests of Allah, praising the integrated efforts of all government agencies to provide services that facilitate the arrival procedures and enhance the quality of reception.



During the visit, he reviewed the journey of the pilgrim through the crossing, starting from the entry procedures, passing through reception and guidance services, and reaching the organization of transportation movement, ensuring the smoothness of procedures and their quick completion, reflecting the level of care for the guests of Allah from the moment they arrive.



He confirmed that the preparations for receiving pilgrims at the Al-Haditha crossing come within a comprehensive system concerned with facilitating the pilgrim's journey from arrival, through the integration of relevant authorities, the employment of technical solutions, and the enhancement of field performance efficiency, enabling the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

This tour is part of the ongoing field visits to monitor the readiness of the crossings to receive the guests of Allah, under the support and directives of the wise leadership, in line with the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to elevate the quality of services provided to pilgrims and enrich their spiritual journey.