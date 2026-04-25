للعام الرابع.. إسطنبول تحتضن «مبادرة طريق مكة» بالترحيب والامتنان

In its eighth year, the Makkah Route initiative - one of the Ministry of Interior's initiatives under the Guest of Rahman service programs, part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 - continues to provide its quality services to the Guests of Rahman. This year, it returns to Istanbul in the Republic of Turkey for the fourth time, in collaboration with partner entities.



Departing pilgrims from Istanbul receive a comprehensive package of services, starting from the initiative's lounge at Istanbul International Airport, where their entry procedures to the Kingdom are completed smoothly and efficiently, beginning with the issuance of the Hajj visa, biometric registration, health requirement verification, and ending with baggage tagging and facilitating their departure through dedicated pathways.



A specialized Saudi team from various entities works to implement these efforts, with a high spirit of integration, enhancing the sense of gratitude among the pilgrims from the moment they leave until they arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, as part of a comprehensive experience that begins in the country of departure and ends in the sanctuaries of the two holy mosques.



The initiative embodies its message of enhancing the Hajj experience by providing proactive, high-quality services that contribute to facilitating the journey, ensuring an easy start and a concluding prayer in the holy capital.