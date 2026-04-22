The Secretary-General of the Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Award for Excellence and Creativity, Dr. Nayef bin Abed Al-Zar'i, announced the names of the winners in the fourth cycle of the award for the year 1447 AH / 2026 AD, totaling 42 winners, following the completion of all stages of judging and evaluation carried out by specialized technical committees comprising a selection of experts, according to precise criteria characterized by fairness and transparency.

Dr. Al-Zar'i confirmed that the award has recorded a remarkable development in its current cycle, reflected in the increase in the number of applicants to 1,583, which reflects the growing trust in the award, the consolidation of its position, and the expansion of its impact in supporting excellence and creativity at the community level.

He explained that this development was not limited to the size of participation alone but also extended to the qualitative expansion in the award's pathways, through the introduction of the institutional excellence branch for the distinguished non-profit entity, based on the belief in the vital role played by the non-profit sector in achieving sustainable national development.

On this occasion, Dr. Al-Zar'i expressed his highest thanks and appreciation to the sponsor of the award, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh Region, praising his continuous support and generous sponsorship, which have had a significant impact on establishing and enhancing a culture of excellence as a way of work and achievement.

In conclusion of his statement, the Secretary-General of the award valued the efforts of the judging committees and their professional work in evaluating the submissions according to the highest standards of integrity and objectivity, and he expressed his appreciation to all the applicants who contributed their submissions to enrich the spirit of national competition and present shining examples of excellence and creativity.