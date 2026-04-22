أعلن أمين عام جائزة الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز للتميز والإبداع، الدكتور نايف بن عابد الزارع، أسماء الفائزين والفائزات في الدورة الرابعة للجائزة للعام 1447هـ / 2026م، والبالغ عددهم 42 فائزًا وفائزة، وذلك عقب استكمال جميع مراحل التحكيم والتقييم التي تولتها لجان فنية متخصصة ضمت نخبة من الخبراء، وفق معايير دقيقة اتسمت بالعدالة والشفافية.
وأكد الدكتور الزارع أن الجائزة سجلت في دورتها الحالية تطورًا ملحوظًا، تمثل في ارتفاع عدد المتقدمين إلى 1583 متقدمًا ومتقدمة، بما يعكس تنامي الثقة في الجائزة، ورسوخ مكانتها، واتساع أثرها في دعم التميز والإبداع على المستوى المجتمعي.
وأوضح أن هذا التطور لم يقتصر على حجم المشاركة فحسب، بل امتد إلى التوسع النوعي في مسارات الجائزة، من خلال استحداث فرع التميز المؤسسي لفئة الكيان غير الربحي المتميز، انطلاقًا من الإيمان بالدور الحيوي الذي يضطلع به القطاع غير الربحي في تحقيق التنمية الوطنية المستدامة.
ورفع الدكتور الزارع بهذه المناسبة أسمى آيات الشكر والتقدير إلى راعي الجائزة، الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، أمير منطقة الرياض، مشيدًا بدعمه المتواصل ورعايته الكريمة، اللذين كان لهما بالغ الأثر في ترسيخ ثقافة التميز وتعزيزها بوصفها نهجًا للعمل والإنجاز.
وفي ختام تصريحه، ثمّن أمين عام الجائزة جهود لجان التحكيم، وما بذلوه من عمل مهني في تقييم المشاركات وفق أعلى معايير النزاهة والموضوعية، كما عبّر عن تقديره لجميع المتقدمين والمتقدمات الذين أسهموا بمشاركاتهم في إثراء روح التنافس الوطني، وتقديم نماذج مشرقة في التميز والإبداع.