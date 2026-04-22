The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched yesterday (Tuesday) the fourth outlet of the "Makkah Route" initiative in the Republic of Indonesia, in the city of Makassar, at the initiative's hall in Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, where the first flights for beneficiaries departed to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the benefiting countries to the Kingdom. This includes receiving them and completing their procedures in their home countries easily and smoothly, starting from issuing the Hajj visa electronically and taking biometric data, through the tasks of the General Directorate of Passports to complete the entry procedures to the Kingdom from the departure airport after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation locations in the regions of Makkah and Medina, on dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guest of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (stc Group). Since its launch in the year (1438 AH/2017), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.