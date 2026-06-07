How can major airlines chase a cruise ship across three countries and multiple islands for a full ten days, unable to deliver two bags? This is what happened to British couple, Russell Ball and Ann Beaumont, who paid £6,000 for the trip of a lifetime, which turned into a nightmare due to their lost luggage.

Details of the Crisis

The couple left Heathrow Airport heading to Istanbul, only to discover upon arrival that their bags—which contained their clothes and Russell's medications—had remained in London.

Failed Chase

British Airways sent the bags to Istanbul two hours late for the ship's departure. They then attempted to ship them to Athens, but they arrived after the ship had also left, with failure repeating in Santorini and Crete.

10 Days in the Same Clothes: For ten days of sailing, the couple had to wear the same clothes they left London in, while the airline was lost in tracking their luggage despite some passengers accurately pinpointing their bags' locations using AirTags.

The couple was finally reunited with their luggage at the Greek port of Corfu. Although the ship's management offered complimentary services and discounts to comfort the couple, they began legal proceedings against the airline for compensation, vowing never to travel with them again.

For its part, British Airways blamed the baggage handling system at Heathrow Airport, confirming that it apologized to customers and covered their emergency expenses.