كيف يمكن لخطوط طيران كبرى أن تطارد سفينة سياحية عبر ثلاثة بلدان وجزر متعددة لعشرة أيام كاملة عاجزة عن تسليم حقيبتين؟.. هذا ما حدث مع الزوجين البريطانيين، راسل بال وآن بومونت، اللذين دفعا 6000 جنيه إسترليني لرحلة العمر، فتحولت إلى كابوس بسبب أمتعتهما الضائعة.

تفاصيل الأزمة

غادر الزوجان مطار هيثرو متوجهين إلى إسطنبول، ليكتشفا عند وصولهما أن حقائبهما—التي تحتوي على ملابسهما وأدوية راسل—بقيت في لندن.

مطاردة فاشلة

أرسلت «الخطوط البريطانية» الحقائب إلى إسطنبول متأخرة بساعتين عن إبحار السفينة. ثم حاولت شحنها إلى أثينا، فوصلت بعد مغادرة السفينة أيضاً، ليتكرر الفشل في جزر سانتوريني وكريت.

10 أيام بالملابس ذاتها: طوال 10 أيام من الإبحار، اضطر الزوجان لارتداء نفس الملابس التي غادرا بها لندن، بينما كانت الشركة تائهة في تتبع أمتعتهما رغم أن بعض الركاب حددوا مواقع حقائبهم بدقة عبر أجهزة «AirTags».

لُمّ شمل الزوجين بحقائبهما أخيراً في ميناء «كورفو» اليوناني. ورغم تقديم إدارة السفينة خدمات مجانية وتخفيضات لمواساة الزوجين، إلا أنهما باشرا مقاضاة الشركة للحصول على تعويض، متعهدين بعدم السفر معها مجدداً.

من جانبها، ألقت الخطوط البريطانية باللوم على نظام مناولة الأمتعة بمطار هيثرو، مؤكدة أنها اعتذرت للعملاء وتكفلت بتغطية نفقاتهم الطارئة.