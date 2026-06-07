قدّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، واجب العزاء والمواساة لأحمد بن محمد النجمي في وفاة ثلاثة من أبنائه -رحمهم الله-، خلال زيارتهما لأسرة النجمي بمنزلهم في محافظة الطوال، وسألا الله تعالى، أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنهم فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.

وأعرب أحمد النجمي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة ونائبه على مواساتهما وتعازيهما، سائلاً الله أن يجعل ذلك في ميزان حسناتهما.