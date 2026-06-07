The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, offered their condolences and sympathy to Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Najmi on the passing of three of his sons - may Allah have mercy on them - during their visit to the Al-Najmi family at their home in Al-Tawal Governorate. They prayed to Allah Almighty to envelop them in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their family with patience and solace.

Ahmed Al-Najmi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir and his deputy for their condolences and sympathy, asking Allah to place this in their record of good deeds.