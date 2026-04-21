The Ministry of Interior announced that a financial penalty of up to (100,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone who transports holders of visit visas, with the aim of bringing them to the city of Mecca and the holy sites, starting from the first of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah, and the confiscation of the land transport used in transporting holders of visit visas of all types.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah. It emphasized that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties and called for reporting violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.