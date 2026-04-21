أعلنت وزارة الداخلية أن غرامة مالية تصل إلى (100,000) ريالٍ ستُطبق بحق كل من ينقل حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة، بهدف إيصالهم إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، بداية من الأول من ذي القعدة حتى نهاية الـ14 من ذي الحجة، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل البري التي يثبت استخدامها في نقل حاملي تأشيرة الزيارة بأنواعها كافة.

وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع للالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام، والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأكدت أن مخالفة هذه التعليمات تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية، ودعت للمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.