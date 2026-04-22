Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today in his office in Jeddah with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

During the meeting, they reviewed the Saudi-Italian partnership and ways to continue developing it in the military and defense fields between the two friendly countries. They also discussed the latest developments in regional and international situations, particularly the developments in the region and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance its security and stability.

Attending the meeting were Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Defense Minister Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, and the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Rome, Brigadier General Engineer Abdulhadi bin Hasan Al-Amri.



From the Italian side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Kingdom Carlo Baldocchi, the Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Defense Michele Cauroni, the Defense Industries Advisor to the Minister of Defense Dr. Stefano Meurti, the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Italian Republic to the Kingdom Colonel Andrea Amadori, and several officials.