التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بجدة، اليوم، وزير الدفاع الإيطالي جويدو كروسيتو.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض الشراكة السعودية الإيطالية وسبل مواصلة تطويرها في المجالين العسكري والدفاعي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها التطورات في المنطقة وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يُعزز أمنها واستقرارها.
حضر اللقاء رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومساعد وزير الدفاع للشؤون التنفيذية الدكتور خالد بن حسين البياري، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف، والملحق العسكري بسفارة المملكة العربية السعودية في روما اللواء المهندس الركن عبدالهادي بن حاسن العمري.
فيما حضره من الجانب الإيطالي سفير جمهورية إيطاليا لدى المملكة كارلو بالدوتشي، والمستشار الدبلوماسي لوزير الدفاع ميكيلي كواروني، ومستشار الصناعات الدفاعية لوزير الدفاع الدكتور ستيفانو ميورتي، والملحق العسكري بسفارة الجمهورية الإيطالية لدى المملكة العقيد أندريا أمادوري، وعدد من المسؤولين.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today in his office in Jeddah with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Saudi-Italian partnership and ways to continue developing it in the military and defense fields between the two friendly countries. They also discussed the latest developments in regional and international situations, particularly the developments in the region and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance its security and stability.
Attending the meeting were Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Defense Minister Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, and the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Rome, Brigadier General Engineer Abdulhadi bin Hasan Al-Amri.
From the Italian side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Kingdom Carlo Baldocchi, the Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Defense Michele Cauroni, the Defense Industries Advisor to the Minister of Defense Dr. Stefano Meurti, the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Italian Republic to the Kingdom Colonel Andrea Amadori, and several officials.