The approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been issued for the establishment of the second Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah for the countries of the African continent, during the period from the 6th to the 11th of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH, in the Republic of Senegal, with the participation of 100 contestants representing 53 African countries.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and the General Supervisor of Local and International Competitions, Sheikh Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their care, attention, and support for the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom's Embassy in Senegal in cooperation with the General Authority for Awqaf, aims to enhance the care for the Book of Allah Almighty and the Prophetic Sunnah, encourage their memorization and contemplation of their meanings among Muslim youth in the countries of the African continent, instill correct Islamic values in the hearts of the participants, stimulate the spirit of healthy competition in the fields of goodness, and build a generation committed to the moderate Islamic creed, in addition to highlighting the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving Islam and Muslims, and its continuous support for the memorizers of the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah, as well as strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among Islamic peoples.

He emphasized that this competition represents a pioneering model in strengthening the connection of generations with the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah, and in instilling the values of moderation and balance, alongside its role in discovering talented individuals in the memorization of the Quran and its sciences, and showcasing the Kingdom's efforts in supporting programs that serve the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet ﷺ and promote them globally.

The competition includes two main branches; the first is specific to the Holy Quran, which consists of four categories:

First category: Memorization of the entire Holy Quran with the ten well-known readings from the paths of Al-Shatibi and Al-Durra (narration and understanding) with good performance.

Second category: Memorization of the entire Holy Quran with good performance and Tajweed, along with the interpretation of the last ten parts, starting from Allah's saying in Surah Al-Ankabut: (And do not argue with the People of the Scripture except in a way that is best, except for those who commit injustice among them), (Al-Ankabut: 46) to the end of Surah An-Nas.

Third category: Memorization of 10 parts with good performance and Tajweed.

Fourth category: Memorization of three parts with good performance and Tajweed.

As for the second branch of the competition, it is specific to the Prophetic Sunnah, and it includes three categories;

First category: Memorization of the complete summary of Sahih Al-Bukhari, along with the biography of the companion (his name, nickname, attributes, and death), and mentioning a Hadith in his virtue, with attention to the chapters.

Second category: Memorization of the summary of Sahih Al-Bukhari from the beginning of the book to Hadith number 1344, along with the biography of the companion and mentioning a Hadith in his virtue, with attention to the chapters.

Third category: Memorization of the summary of Sahih Al-Bukhari from the beginning of the book to Hadith number 670, along with the biography of the companion and mentioning a Hadith in his virtue, with attention to the chapters.