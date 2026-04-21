تفقد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة المخيمات في مشعر منى؛ للوقوف على جاهزيتها استعدادًا لموسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك في إطار المتابعة الميدانية المستمرة لتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.
وأكدوزير الحج والعمرة خلال الزيارة أن الاستعداد لتنظيم السكن والإقامة في المشاعر المقدسة انطلق منذ وقت مبكر، مشيدًا بمستوى الجاهزية العالي لمخيمات مشعر منى، الذي يعكس كفاءة التخطيط المبكر وتكامل التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التشغيل وتحسين تجربة الحاج.
وبيّن أنه تم في هذا العام تفعيل أنظمة إلكترونية تُطبّق لأول مرة؛ لمتابعة حركة تفويج الحجاج، وتنظيم عمليات الدخول والخروج من المخيمات، إضافة إلى تثبيت لوحات تعريفية عند مداخل ومخارج المخيمات، توضح أوقات الخروج والعودة وغيرها من الإرشادات، بما يعزز وعي الحجاج بخطط التفويج، ويسهم في تنظيم حركتهم داخل المشاعر، ويضمن سلامتهم بإذن الله.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة ضمن الجهود المستمرة لوزارة الحج والعمرة في متابعة جاهزية مواقع المشاعر المقدسة، والتأكد من تكامل الاستعدادات لموسم الحج، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في تقديم تجربة حج ميسّرة ومطمئنة.
وزير الحج والعمرة يتفقد جاهزية المخيمات في منى استعداداً لموسم حج 1447هـ
تفقد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة المخيمات في مشعر منى؛ للوقوف على جاهزيتها استعدادًا لموسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك في إطار المتابعة الميدانية المستمرة لتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.
The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inspected the camps in Mina to assess their readiness in preparation for the Hajj season of 1447 AH. This visit is part of the ongoing field monitoring efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.
The Minister of Hajj and Umrah confirmed during the visit that preparations for organizing accommodation in the holy sites began early, praising the high level of readiness of the Mina camps, which reflects the efficiency of early planning and the integrated coordination among the relevant authorities, contributing to improved operational efficiency and enhancing the pilgrims' experience.
He indicated that this year, electronic systems have been activated for the first time to monitor the flow of pilgrims and organize the entry and exit processes from the camps. Additionally, informational signs have been installed at the entrances and exits of the camps, detailing the times for departure and return, along with other guidelines, which enhance the pilgrims' awareness of the flow plans and help organize their movement within the holy sites, ensuring their safety, God willing.
This visit is part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to monitor the readiness of the holy sites and ensure the completeness of preparations for the Hajj season, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program to provide a smooth and reassuring Hajj experience.