The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inspected the camps in Mina to assess their readiness in preparation for the Hajj season of 1447 AH. This visit is part of the ongoing field monitoring efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah confirmed during the visit that preparations for organizing accommodation in the holy sites began early, praising the high level of readiness of the Mina camps, which reflects the efficiency of early planning and the integrated coordination among the relevant authorities, contributing to improved operational efficiency and enhancing the pilgrims' experience.

He indicated that this year, electronic systems have been activated for the first time to monitor the flow of pilgrims and organize the entry and exit processes from the camps. Additionally, informational signs have been installed at the entrances and exits of the camps, detailing the times for departure and return, along with other guidelines, which enhance the pilgrims' awareness of the flow plans and help organize their movement within the holy sites, ensuring their safety, God willing.

This visit is part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to monitor the readiness of the holy sites and ensure the completeness of preparations for the Hajj season, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program to provide a smooth and reassuring Hajj experience.