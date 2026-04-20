رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم، حفل التخرج الموحد للبنين لعام 1447هـ، للمنشآت التدريبية التابعة للإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة الشرقية، بحضور نائب المحافظ لسياسات التدريب والجودة بالمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني المهندس صالح بن عبدالله الحوشاني.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أهمية الاستثمار في الكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة تقنياً ومهنياً، لما يمثله ذلك من ركيزة أساسية في دعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة، مشيراً إلى أن أبناء الوطن يمتلكون القدرات والإمكانات التي تمكنهم من الإسهام بفاعلية في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، وهنأ سموه الخريجين وأسرهم بهذه المناسبة.

ونوه إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مضاعفة الجهود والتميز في الأداء، للإسهام في مسيرة البناء والتنمية.

بدوره أوضح مدير عام التدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة الشرقية مشاري بن عبدالله القحطاني، أن التدريب التقني والمهني يحظى باهتمام ودعم القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أن تأهيل الكوادر الوطنية في التخصصات المتوافقة مع احتياجات سوق العمل يُعد رافداً أساسياً في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني.

وأشار إلى حرص المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني على تطوير إمكاناتها وبرامجها التدريبية بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويسهم في رفع كفاءة مخرجاتها وتعزيز جاهزيتها، مبيناً أن عدد الخريجين بلغ (3464) متدرباً مؤهلاً تقنياً ومهنياً، جاهزين للانخراط في سوق العمل والإسهام في دعم اقتصاد الوطن.

وألقى الخريج عبدالملك الشهري كلمةَ الخريجين، أكد فيها عزمهم على مواصلة العطاء، وتسخير ما اكتسبوه من مهارات ومعارف لخدمة الوطن والمساهمة في بنائه.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الرعاة وشركاء النجاح.