The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the unified graduation ceremony for boys for the year 1447 AH this evening, for the training institutions affiliated with the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training in the Eastern Province, in the presence of the Deputy Governor for Training Policies and Quality at the Public Authority for Technical and Vocational Training, Engineer Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Hoshani.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of investing in qualified national cadres technically and professionally, as this represents a fundamental pillar in supporting the comprehensive development process, pointing out that the sons of the nation possess the capabilities and potentials that enable them to contribute effectively in various vital sectors. His Highness congratulated the graduates and their families on this occasion.



He noted that the upcoming phase requires doubling efforts and excellence in performance, to contribute to the process of construction and development.

For his part, the Director General of Technical and Vocational Training in the Eastern Province, Mishari bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, clarified that technical and vocational training enjoys the attention and support of the wise leadership, affirming that qualifying national cadres in disciplines compatible with the needs of the labor market is a fundamental contributor to supporting the national economy.



He pointed out the Public Authority for Technical and Vocational Training's commitment to developing its capabilities and training programs in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of its outputs and increasing their readiness, indicating that the number of graduates reached (3464) trainees qualified technically and professionally, ready to engage in the labor market and contribute to supporting the nation's economy.



Graduate Abdulmalik Al-Shahri delivered the graduates' speech, in which he affirmed their determination to continue giving and utilizing the skills and knowledge they have acquired to serve the nation and contribute to its construction.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the sponsors and partners of success.