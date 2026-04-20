رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم، حفل التخرج الموحد للبنين لعام 1447هـ، للمنشآت التدريبية التابعة للإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة الشرقية، بحضور نائب المحافظ لسياسات التدريب والجودة بالمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني المهندس صالح بن عبدالله الحوشاني.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أهمية الاستثمار في الكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة تقنياً ومهنياً، لما يمثله ذلك من ركيزة أساسية في دعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة، مشيراً إلى أن أبناء الوطن يمتلكون القدرات والإمكانات التي تمكنهم من الإسهام بفاعلية في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، وهنأ سموه الخريجين وأسرهم بهذه المناسبة.
ونوه إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مضاعفة الجهود والتميز في الأداء، للإسهام في مسيرة البناء والتنمية.
بدوره أوضح مدير عام التدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة الشرقية مشاري بن عبدالله القحطاني، أن التدريب التقني والمهني يحظى باهتمام ودعم القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أن تأهيل الكوادر الوطنية في التخصصات المتوافقة مع احتياجات سوق العمل يُعد رافداً أساسياً في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني.
وأشار إلى حرص المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني على تطوير إمكاناتها وبرامجها التدريبية بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويسهم في رفع كفاءة مخرجاتها وتعزيز جاهزيتها، مبيناً أن عدد الخريجين بلغ (3464) متدرباً مؤهلاً تقنياً ومهنياً، جاهزين للانخراط في سوق العمل والإسهام في دعم اقتصاد الوطن.
وألقى الخريج عبدالملك الشهري كلمةَ الخريجين، أكد فيها عزمهم على مواصلة العطاء، وتسخير ما اكتسبوه من مهارات ومعارف لخدمة الوطن والمساهمة في بنائه.
وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الرعاة وشركاء النجاح.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the unified graduation ceremony for boys for the year 1447 AH this evening, for the training institutions affiliated with the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training in the Eastern Province, in the presence of the Deputy Governor for Training Policies and Quality at the Public Authority for Technical and Vocational Training, Engineer Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Hoshani.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of investing in qualified national cadres technically and professionally, as this represents a fundamental pillar in supporting the comprehensive development process, pointing out that the sons of the nation possess the capabilities and potentials that enable them to contribute effectively in various vital sectors. His Highness congratulated the graduates and their families on this occasion.
He noted that the upcoming phase requires doubling efforts and excellence in performance, to contribute to the process of construction and development.
For his part, the Director General of Technical and Vocational Training in the Eastern Province, Mishari bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, clarified that technical and vocational training enjoys the attention and support of the wise leadership, affirming that qualifying national cadres in disciplines compatible with the needs of the labor market is a fundamental contributor to supporting the national economy.
He pointed out the Public Authority for Technical and Vocational Training's commitment to developing its capabilities and training programs in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of its outputs and increasing their readiness, indicating that the number of graduates reached (3464) trainees qualified technically and professionally, ready to engage in the labor market and contribute to supporting the nation's economy.
Graduate Abdulmalik Al-Shahri delivered the graduates' speech, in which he affirmed their determination to continue giving and utilizing the skills and knowledge they have acquired to serve the nation and contribute to its construction.
At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the sponsors and partners of success.