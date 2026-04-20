نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف اليوم حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ(84) من طلبة كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقرَّ الكلية بالعيينة رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ورئيس أركان القوات البرية الفريق الركن فهد بن سعود الجهني، وقائد كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية اللواء الركن فهد بن سعد القحيز.

وفور وصول نائب وزير الدفاع عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.

بعد ذلك، ألقى قائد كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية كلمةً رحّب فيها بنائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف، معربًا عن شكره لتشريفه حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ(84) من طلبة الكلية، الذين أنهوا مراحل تأهيلهم العسكري والأكاديمي، وتلقّوا برامج تدريبية متقدمة شملت ميادين التدريب العسكري، ودورات المظلات والصاعقة، بما يؤهّلهم للانضمام إلى صفوف القوات المسلحة، والإسهام في أداء مهامهم بكفاءة واقتدار.

عقب ذلك، ألقى كلمةَ الخريجين الرقيب أول يوسف بن ناصر العتيبي، أكّد فيها -أصالةً عن نفسه ونيابةً عن زملائه- جاهزيتهم للانضمام إلى زملائهم في القوات البرية، والدفاع عن الدين ثم المليك والوطن، سائلًا الله العون والتوفيق لأداء هذه المسؤولية.

تلا ذلك مراسمُ تسليم راية الكلية، ثم أدّى الخريجون القسم، وأُعلنت النتائج.

وكرّم نائب وزير الدفاع الطلبة المتفوقين، وتقلّد الخريجون رتبَهم العسكرية، والتُقطت الصورة التذكارية لنائب وزير الدفاع مع الخريجين، واختُتم الحفل بعزف السلام الملكي.