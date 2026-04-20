On behalf of the Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf today sponsored the graduation ceremony of the 84th batch of students from King Abdulaziz Military Academy.

Upon his arrival at the academy in Al-Uyaynah, he was received by the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Chief of Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Saud Al-Jahni, and the Commander of King Abdulaziz Military Academy, Major General Fahd bin Saad Al-Qahiz.

As soon as the Deputy Minister of Defense arrived, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.



After that, the Commander of King Abdulaziz Military Academy delivered a speech welcoming the Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, expressing his gratitude for honoring the graduation ceremony of the 84th batch of students from the academy, who have completed their military and academic training and received advanced training programs that included military training fields, parachuting, and commando courses, preparing them to join the ranks of the armed forces and contribute to their duties with efficiency and competence.



Following that, the graduates' speech was delivered by First Sergeant Youssef bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, who affirmed - on his own behalf and on behalf of his colleagues - their readiness to join their peers in the ground forces and defend the religion, then the king, and the homeland, asking God for assistance and success in fulfilling this responsibility.

This was followed by the ceremony of handing over the academy's flag, then the graduates took the oath, and the results were announced.

The Deputy Minister of Defense honored the outstanding students, the graduates were awarded their military ranks, and a commemorative photo was taken of the Deputy Minister of Defense with the graduates, and the ceremony concluded with the playing of the royal anthem.