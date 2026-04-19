The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan arrived today at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting from taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, passing through the completion of passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Madinah regions, using dedicated routes, while partner entities are responsible for delivering their luggage to them.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017 AD).