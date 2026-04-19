وصلت أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية عبر مطار إسلام آباد الدولي اليوم إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.
وتهدف مبادرة «طريق مكة» إلى تقديم خدمات ذات جودة عالية لضيوف الرحمن من الدول المستفيدة منها، باستقبالهم وإنهاء إجراءاتهم في بلدانهم بسهولة ويسر، بدءًا من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونيًّا، مرورًا بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة، بعد التحقق من توافر الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، والانتقال مباشرة إلى الحافلات لإيصالهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بمسارات مخصصة، وتتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إليها.
يُذكر أن وزارة الداخلية تنفذ المبادرة في عامها الثامن بالتعاون مع وزارات الخارجية، والصحة، والحج والعمرة، والإعلام، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، والهيئة العامة للأوقاف، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتكامل مع الشريك الرقمي (مجموعة stc)، وشهدت المبادرة منذ إطلاقها عام (1438هـ/ 2017م) خدمة (1,254,994) حاجًا.
The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan arrived today at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting from taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, passing through the completion of passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Madinah regions, using dedicated routes, while partner entities are responsible for delivering their luggage to them.
It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017 AD).