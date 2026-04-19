The passports department at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina received the first flights of the guests of Allah from the Kingdom of Thailand arriving to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for this year 1447, and completed their procedures with ease and reassurance.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international entry points (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel who speak the languages of the guests of Allah.