استقبل وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة اليوم، أولى رحلات ضيوف الرحمن المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» لموسم حج 1447هـ، القادمة من جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، على متن رحلة الناقل الوطني «الخطوط السعودية» رقم (5807)، وسط حفاوة رسمية ومنظومة خدمات متكاملة تعكس أعلى درجات الجاهزية لاستقبال الحجاج.

وأُنهيت إجراءات وصول الحجاج بزمن قياسي عبر مبادرة «طريق مكة»، إحدى مبادرات وزارة الداخلية ضمن برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن -أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030-، التي تمثل نموذجاً متقدماً للتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، وأُنجزت جميع إجراءات الدخول والاشتراطات الصحية وشحن الأمتعة في صالة المبادرة بمطار المغادرة في بنغلاديش، ما مكّن الحجاج من الانتقال مباشرة من الطائرة إلى الحافلات المخصصة لنقلهم إلى مقار سكنهم في مكة المكرمة دون الحاجة للانتظار عند منصات الجوازات أو استلام الأمتعة، عبر مسارات مخصصة تضمن انسيابية الحركة.

وأكد الجاسر أن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية تعمل وفق إستراتيجية تشغيلية متكاملة، تعتمد على تسخير التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي لتقديم أفضل الخدمات، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الجهود تأتي امتداداً للرعاية الكريمة التي توليها القيادة الرشيدة لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، وسعياً لتحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تضع جودة التجربة وتيسير رحلة الحاج ضمن أولوياتها.

وأوضح أن هذا التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية يجسد نقلة نوعية في خدمات النقل، لافتاً النظر إلى أن التعامل مع أمتعة الحجاج يتم عبر أنظمة إلكترونية ذكية تضمن وصولها إلى مقار السكن بالتزامن مع وصول الحجاج.

وفي ختام الاستقبال، عبّر الحجاج القادمون عن شكرهم وتقديرهم للمملكة على ما وجدوه من دقة في التنظيم وسرعة في الإجراءات وحفاوة في الاستقبال، مؤكدين أن ما لمسوه من جاهزية وتجهيزات متقدمة يعكس حرص المملكة ودورها الريادي في رعاية ضيوف الرحمن وتقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لهم.