The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, welcomed today at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah the first flights of the guests of Allah benefiting from the "Makkah Route" initiative for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, arriving from the People's Republic of Bangladesh, on board the national carrier "Saudi Airlines" flight number (5807), amidst an official reception and an integrated service system that reflects the highest levels of readiness to receive the pilgrims.

The arrival procedures for the pilgrims were completed in record time through the "Makkah Route" initiative, one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior under the Guests of Allah Service Program - one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030 - which represents an advanced model of integration between government entities and the private sector. All entry procedures, health requirements, and luggage handling were completed at the initiative's lounge at the departure airport in Bangladesh, enabling the pilgrims to move directly from the plane to the designated buses that transport them to their accommodations in Makkah without the need to wait at passport control or collect their luggage, through dedicated pathways that ensure smooth movement.



Al-Jasser confirmed that the transport and logistics system operates according to a comprehensive operational strategy that relies on harnessing modern technologies and artificial intelligence to provide the best services, noting that these efforts are an extension of the generous care provided by the wise leadership for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, and in pursuit of achieving the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy derived from Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes the quality of the experience and facilitating the journey of the pilgrim.



He explained that this integration among government entities represents a qualitative leap in transport services, pointing out that the handling of pilgrims' luggage is managed through smart electronic systems that ensure its arrival at the accommodation locations simultaneously with the arrival of the pilgrims.

At the conclusion of the reception, the arriving pilgrims expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom for the precision in organization, speed in procedures, and warmth in reception, confirming that what they experienced in terms of readiness and advanced preparations reflects the Kingdom's commitment and its leading role in caring for the guests of Allah and providing them with high-quality services.