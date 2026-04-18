The passport department at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina received the first flights of the guests of Allah from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan arriving to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for this year 1447 AH, and completed their procedures with ease and reassurance.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah in this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international entry points (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of Allah.