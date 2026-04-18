The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today launched the third outlet of the "Makkah Route" initiative in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Lahore at the initiative's hall at Allama Iqbal International Airport, in the presence of the Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and the Director General of Passports Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services for the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries to the Kingdom, including receiving them and completing their procedures in their home countries easily and smoothly, starting from issuing the Hajj visa electronically and taking biometric data, through the tasks of the General Directorate of Passports to complete the entry procedures to the Kingdom from the departure airport after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the regions of Makkah and Madinah, on dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.



It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guest of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017 AD).