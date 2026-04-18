The Ministry of Interior has clarified that visit visas of all types and names, except for the "Hajj visa," do not authorize the holder to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

The ministry indicated that a financial penalty of up to (20,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone holding any type of visit visa who attempts to enter the city of Mecca and the holy sites or to stay in them, starting from today (the first) of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, and that those who illegally attempt to perform Hajj will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for (10) years.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties, and encouraging reporting of violators via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.