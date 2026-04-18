The police in the Makkah region arrested a resident of Sudanese nationality for committing fraud by publishing misleading advertisements for permits to enter the holy capital for residents through illegal means on social media. He was detained, and legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and to report any violations by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.