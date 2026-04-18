The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from Malaysia arrived today at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, coming to the Kingdom via the initiative's lounge at Kuala Lumpur International.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of the Most Merciful from the beneficiary countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting with taking biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Madinah regions, using dedicated routes, with partner entities responsible for delivering their luggage to them.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of the Most Merciful Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017 AD), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.