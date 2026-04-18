366 pilgrims arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport on (Saturday) April 18, 2026, corresponding to 1 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447, as part of the first pilgrimage flights for this year, coming from Pakistan and Turkey, marking the beginning of the arrival of the guests of الرحمن to Medina.

The number of pilgrims arriving from Pakistan was 180, while 186 pilgrims arrived from Turkey.

The pilgrims were welcomed with flowers and dates, in a scene that reflects the warmth of the city towards its visitors, as the pilgrims begin their spiritual journey by visiting Medina before heading to perform the rituals of Hajj, in an atmosphere filled with tranquility and reassurance.