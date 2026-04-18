وصل 366 حاجاً إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي، يوم (السبت) 18 أبريل 2026 الموافق 1 ذي القعدة 1447، ضمن أولى رحلات الحج لهذا العام، قادمين من باكستان وتركيا، في بداية توافد ضيوف الرحمن إلى المدينة المنورة.

وبلغ عدد الحجاج القادمين من باكستان 180 حاجاً، فيما وصل 186 حاجاً من تركيا.

واستُقبل الحجاج بالورود والعجوة، في مشهد يعكس حفاوة المدينة بزوارها، إذ يبدأ الحجاج محطتهم الإيمانية بزيارة المدينة المنورة قبل التوجه لأداء مناسك الحج، في أجواء تسودها السكينة والطمأنينة.