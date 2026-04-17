The Ministry of Interior continues to implement the "Makkah Route" initiative, one of its initiatives under the Guests of Rahman Service Program, part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, through (17) entry points in (10) countries: the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the Republic of Maldives, and for the first time, the Republic of Senegal and Brunei Darussalam.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to facilitate the pilgrimage journey by providing high-quality services to the Guests of Rahman from the beneficiary countries, welcoming them and completing their procedures in their home countries easily and smoothly, starting from the electronic issuance of the Hajj visa, through completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, to facilitate their transfer upon arrival in the Kingdom directly to buses that will take them to their accommodations in the Makkah and Madinah regions, using designated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Rahman Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (stc Group), and since its launch in the year (1438 AH/2017 AD), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.