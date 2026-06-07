The Brazilian national team achieved a hard-fought victory over their Egyptian counterpart with a score of two goals to one, in the match held at the "Huntington Bank" stadium in Ohio, USA, as part of both teams' preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The match saw the participation of Al-Ittihad midfielder Fabinho with the "Seleção," while Egypt's captain Mohamed Salah came on as a substitute at the beginning of the second half.

Match Goals

Bruno Guimarães opened the scoring for the Brazilian team just seven minutes into the match, with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, following a mistake by the Egyptian defense in clearing the ball.

In a similar scenario, Egyptian forward Mostafa Abd El-Raouf "Zico" capitalized on a grave error from the Brazilian defense in passing the ball back, intercepting it before it reached goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and skillfully shooting it into the net in the 11th minute.

In the second half, the Brazilian team scored their second goal in the 58th minute, after a low cross sent by Raphinha from the left side, which was met by Endrick Felipe with a shot into the net past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobair.

The loss is considered "logical and acceptable" for the Egyptian team before the World Cup, especially since it came against the most decorated team in World Cup history (5 times), and head coach Hossam Hassan gave opportunities to several non-essential players while experimenting with some tactical plans.

Brazil and Egypt's Groups

The Brazilian team will compete in the 2026 World Cup in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, while the Egyptian team is placed in Group G with Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.