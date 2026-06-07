حقق منتخب البرازيل فوزاً صعباً على نظيره المصري بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «هنتنغتون بانك» في ولاية أوهايو الأمريكية، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو.

شهدت المباراة مشاركة نجم وسط الاتحاد فابينيو مع «السيليساو»، فيما دخل قائد منتخب مصر محمد صلاح بديلاً مع بداية الشوط الثاني.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح برونو غيمارايش التسجيل للمنتخب البرازيلي بعد سبع دقائق فقط من انطلاق المباراة، بتسديدة من على حدود منطقة الجزاء، عقب خطأ من دفاع المنتخب المصري في الخروج بالكرة.

وبالسيناريو نفسه، استغل مهاجم المنتخب المصري مصطفى عبدالرؤوف «زيكو» خطأً فادحاً من دفاع البرازيل في إعادة الكرة للخلف، لينقض عليها قبل وصولها إلى الحارس أليسون بيكر، ويسددها أرضية متقنة إلى داخل الشباك في الدقيقة 11.

وفي الشوط الثاني، سجل منتخب البرازيل الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 58، بعد عرضية أرضية أرسلها رافينيا من الجانب الأيسر، قابلها إندريك فيليبي بتسديدة في مرمى الحارس مصطفى شوبير.

وتعد الخسارة «منطقية ومقبولة» بالنسبة للمنتخب المصري قبل المونديال، خصوصاً أنها جاءت أمام المنتخب الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس العالم عبر التاريخ (5 مرات)، كما منح المدير الفني حسام حسن الفرصة لعدد من العناصر غير الأساسية، مع تجربة بعض الخطط التكتيكية.

مجموعتا البرازيل ومصر

وسيخوض المنتخب البرازيلي منافسات كأس العالم 2026 ضمن المجموعة الثالثة إلى جانب المغرب وهايتي وأسكتلندا، فيما يقع منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة رفقة بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.