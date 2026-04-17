In a bold daylight robbery, a group of armed men stormed a branch of a bank in a southern Italian city and took around 25 people hostage before managing to escape through a secret tunnel.

According to media reports, the city of Naples witnessed a daring robbery at a Crédit Agricole bank around noon local time yesterday (Thursday), prompting police forces to quickly cordon off the area. Local media reported that negotiations took place with the perpetrators, resulting in the release of the hostages about two hours after the operation began.

Videos circulated on social media showed moments when firefighting teams entered the building, smashing windows with heavy tools and helping the captives to exit. While some hostages managed to leave the scene calmly, others appeared to be deeply affected, as they were seen crying and embracing their loved ones. Six people received medical care due to shock.

One hostage told a local news site that the armed men had locked them in a room, adding, "Although they were armed, they did not use violence."

A regional official, Michele De Bari, confirmed that the operation ended without serious injuries, praising the quick response of the security forces that led to the liberation of all hostages by around 1:30 PM.



Outside the bank, a large number of local residents and emergency personnel gathered, while tens of thousands followed a live broadcast of the incident's developments.

In a notable development, special units from the Carabinieri were urgently airlifted from the Tuscany region. After hours of tension, these forces stormed the bank using sound bombs, amid the sound of gunfire in the area.



However, the surprise was that the perpetrators managed to escape before the storming operation through a tunnel believed to be connected to the sewage system, allowing them to disappear without being caught.

Subsequent footage showed security and firefighting personnel inspecting a nearby sewage opening in an attempt to track the escapees.

According to media reports, the value of the stolen items has not yet been determined, as the thieves targeted personal safety deposit boxes inside the bank instead of cash.