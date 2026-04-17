في حادثة سطو جريئة في وضح النهار، اقتحم عدد من المسلحين فرعًا لبنك في جنوب مدينة إيطالية واحتجزوا نحو 25 شخصًا كرهائن، قبل أن يتمكنوا من الفرار عبر نفق سري.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، شهدت مدينة نابولي الإيطالية حادثة سطو جريئة على بنك كريدي أجريكول، في منتصف النهار بالتوقيت المحلي أمس (الخميس)، ما دفع قوات الشرطة إلى تطويق الموقع بسرعة، وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن مفاوضات جرت مع الجناة، أسفرت عن إطلاق سراح الرهائن بعد نحو ساعتين من بدء العملية.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على وسائل التواصل لحظات اقتحام فرق الإطفاء للمبنى، حيث قاموا بتحطيم النوافذ باستخدام أدوات ثقيلة، وساعدوا المحتجزين على الخروج. وبينما تمكن بعض الرهائن من مغادرة المكان بهدوء، بدا على آخرين التأثر الشديد، إذ شوهدوا وهم يبكون ويحتضنون ذويهم، كما تلقى ستة أشخاص رعاية طبية بسبب إصابتهم بحالة صدمة.

وقال أحد الرهائن لموقع إخباري محلي إن المسلحين قاموا بحبسهم داخل غرفة، مضيفًا: «رغم أنهم كانوا مسلحين، فإنهم لم يستخدموا العنف».

وأكد مسؤول إقليمي، ميكيلي دي باري، أن العملية انتهت دون تسجيل إصابات خطيرة، مشيدًا بسرعة استجابة الأجهزة الأمنية التي أسفرت عن تحرير جميع الرهائن بحلول الساعة 13:30 تقريبًا.

وخارج البنك، تجمع عدد كبير من السكان المحليين وعناصر الطوارئ، في وقت تابع فيه عشرات الآلاف بثًا مباشرًا لتطورات الحادث.

وفي تطور لافت، تم استدعاء وحدات خاصة من قوات الكارابينييري ونقلها جوًا بشكل عاجل من إقليم توسكانا، وبعد ساعات من التوتر، اقتحمت هذه القوات البنك باستخدام قنابل صوتية، وسط سماع دوي إطلاق نار في المكان.

إلا أن المفاجأة كانت أن الجناة تمكنوا من الفرار قبل عملية الاقتحام، عبر نفق يُعتقد أنه متصل بشبكة الصرف الصحي، ما سمح لهم بالاختفاء دون أن يُلقى القبض عليهم.

وأظهرت لقطات لاحقة عناصر الأمن والإطفاء وهم يتفقدون فتحة صرف صحي قريبة، في محاولة لتعقب أثر الفارين.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، لم يتم حتى الآن تحديد قيمة المسروقات، إذ استهدف اللصوص صناديق الأمانات الشخصية داخل البنك بدلًا من الأموال النقدية.