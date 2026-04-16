اختُتمت في الرياض أعمال ملتقى القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، بمشاركة واسعة من الجهات الثقافية والمنظمات غير الربحية، وسط تأكيدات على استمرار دعم وتمكين القطاع وتعزيز أثره في التنمية الثقافية والمجتمعية.

وأكد وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن فرحان أن القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي في المملكة يشهد نقلة تاريخية في ظل مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مشيراً إلى ارتفاع عدد المنظمات الثقافية من 30 إلى أكثر من 1600 منظمة ومؤسسة، بدعم تجاوز 20 ألف متطوع قدموا ما يزيد على مليون ساعة تطوعية.

وأوضح أن برامج الدعم التي تخطت 340 مليون ريال أسهمت في تمكين القطاع وتعزيز قدرته على الإنتاج والتأثير، لافتاً إلى نجاحات ملموسة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، من أبرزها ترميم نحو 1000 موقع للتراث العمراني.

وأعلن وزير الثقافة إطلاق «مبادرة دعم المجتمعات المحلية في ترميم البلدات التراثية»، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز دور المجتمع في الحفاظ على الأصول التراثية وتأهيلها وتفعيلها، وتحويلها إلى روافد ثقافية واقتصادية تدعم الهوية العمرانية وتدعم تنمية المجتمعات المحلية.

وبيّن أن المبادرة تأتي امتداداً للشراكة بين هيئة التراث والمجتمع، على أن يتم فتح باب التقديم خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2026، بما يتيح للجهات والمجتمعات المحلية المشاركة في هذا المشروع الوطني.

واختتم الوزير كلمته بالتأكيد على أن القيم الوطنية والتراث الثقافي سيظلان البوصلة لمسيرة القطاع نحو مزيد من التأثير والإنتاج.