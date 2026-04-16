The non-profit cultural sector forum concluded in Riyadh, with wide participation from cultural entities and non-profit organizations, amidst assurances of continued support and empowerment of the sector and enhancing its impact on cultural and community development.

The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan, confirmed that the non-profit cultural sector in the Kingdom is witnessing a historic transformation in light of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, pointing out that the number of cultural organizations has increased from 30 to more than 1,600 organizations and institutions, supported by over 20,000 volunteers who have contributed more than one million volunteer hours.

He explained that the support programs, which exceeded 340 million riyals, have contributed to empowering the sector and enhancing its capacity for production and impact, noting tangible successes in various regions of the Kingdom, most notably the restoration of approximately 1,000 heritage sites.

The Minister of Culture announced the launch of the "Initiative to Support Local Communities in Restoring Heritage Towns," which aims to enhance the community's role in preserving, rehabilitating, and activating heritage assets, transforming them into cultural and economic tributaries that support architectural identity and foster the development of local communities.

He indicated that the initiative extends the partnership between the Heritage Authority and the community, with applications set to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, allowing entities and local communities to participate in this national project.

The minister concluded his speech by emphasizing that national values and cultural heritage will remain the compass for the sector's journey towards greater impact and production.