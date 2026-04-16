اختُتمت في الرياض أعمال ملتقى القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، بمشاركة واسعة من الجهات الثقافية والمنظمات غير الربحية، وسط تأكيدات على استمرار دعم وتمكين القطاع وتعزيز أثره في التنمية الثقافية والمجتمعية.
وأكد وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن فرحان أن القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي في المملكة يشهد نقلة تاريخية في ظل مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مشيراً إلى ارتفاع عدد المنظمات الثقافية من 30 إلى أكثر من 1600 منظمة ومؤسسة، بدعم تجاوز 20 ألف متطوع قدموا ما يزيد على مليون ساعة تطوعية.
وأوضح أن برامج الدعم التي تخطت 340 مليون ريال أسهمت في تمكين القطاع وتعزيز قدرته على الإنتاج والتأثير، لافتاً إلى نجاحات ملموسة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، من أبرزها ترميم نحو 1000 موقع للتراث العمراني.
وأعلن وزير الثقافة إطلاق «مبادرة دعم المجتمعات المحلية في ترميم البلدات التراثية»، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز دور المجتمع في الحفاظ على الأصول التراثية وتأهيلها وتفعيلها، وتحويلها إلى روافد ثقافية واقتصادية تدعم الهوية العمرانية وتدعم تنمية المجتمعات المحلية.
وبيّن أن المبادرة تأتي امتداداً للشراكة بين هيئة التراث والمجتمع، على أن يتم فتح باب التقديم خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2026، بما يتيح للجهات والمجتمعات المحلية المشاركة في هذا المشروع الوطني.
واختتم الوزير كلمته بالتأكيد على أن القيم الوطنية والتراث الثقافي سيظلان البوصلة لمسيرة القطاع نحو مزيد من التأثير والإنتاج.
The non-profit cultural sector forum concluded in Riyadh, with wide participation from cultural entities and non-profit organizations, amidst assurances of continued support and empowerment of the sector and enhancing its impact on cultural and community development.
The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan, confirmed that the non-profit cultural sector in the Kingdom is witnessing a historic transformation in light of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, pointing out that the number of cultural organizations has increased from 30 to more than 1,600 organizations and institutions, supported by over 20,000 volunteers who have contributed more than one million volunteer hours.
He explained that the support programs, which exceeded 340 million riyals, have contributed to empowering the sector and enhancing its capacity for production and impact, noting tangible successes in various regions of the Kingdom, most notably the restoration of approximately 1,000 heritage sites.
The Minister of Culture announced the launch of the "Initiative to Support Local Communities in Restoring Heritage Towns," which aims to enhance the community's role in preserving, rehabilitating, and activating heritage assets, transforming them into cultural and economic tributaries that support architectural identity and foster the development of local communities.
He indicated that the initiative extends the partnership between the Heritage Authority and the community, with applications set to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, allowing entities and local communities to participate in this national project.
The minister concluded his speech by emphasizing that national values and cultural heritage will remain the compass for the sector's journey towards greater impact and production.