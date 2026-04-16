برعاية وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، انطلقت أمس (الأربعاء) 15 أبريل أعمال ملتقى القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، الذي تنظمه وزارة الثقافة في مركز الملك فهد الثقافي بمدينة الرياض، بحضور الأمير تركي الفيصل، والأمير بندر بن خالد بن فيصل، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن سلطان بن عبدالله، والأميرة نورة بنت محمد بن عبدالله، والأميرة لمياء بنت ماجد بن سعود، والأميرة سارة بنت بندر بن عبدالعزيز، والأميرة أضواء بنت يزيد بن عبدالله، والأميرة لولوة بنت نواف بن محمد، ونائب وزير الثقافة حامد بن محمد فايز، والرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز «مسك الخيرية» الدكتور بدر بن حمود البدر، إلى جانب حضور عدد من الشخصيات الثقافية والاجتماعية.

وشهد اليوم الأول إقامة ثماني جلسات حوارية، شارك فيها عدد من الخبراء والمختصين المحليين والدوليين، ناقشت محاور إستراتيجية متعددة تتعلق بالقطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، وركّزت على واقعه الراهن، ودوره في صناعة المستقبل في ظل التوجهات الحديثة، والمستقبل الإنساني المشترك، إلى جانب استعراض دور الثقافة بوصفها قوة ناعمة، وأهمية تمكين المنظمات الثقافية غير الربحية لتحقيق أثر مستدام على المستويين الثقافي والاقتصادي، مع تسليط الضوء على نماذج التعاونيات الثقافية، ودور المسؤولية الاجتماعية في تنمية القطاع.

ويُقام الملتقى على مدى يومين متتاليين، متضمناً عدداً من الأركان والمبادرات التفاعلية، من بينها الجلسات الحوارية التي تجمع قيادات القطاع وصناع القرار، و«مختبر المعرفة» الذي يقدم ورش عمل تطبيقية متخصصة في مجالات الحوكمة والاستدامة وقياس الأثر وتنمية الموارد، إضافة إلى جلسات المشورة التي تتيح لقاءات إرشادية فردية مع الخبراء، ولقاءات 360 الهادفة إلى تعزيز التواصل وبناء الشراكات، ومنصة الإلهام التي تستعرض تجارب ناجحة وملهمة لمنظمات ثقافية غير ربحية، إلى جانب «بوابة التمكين» التي تعرّف ببرامج الدعم وآليات الاستفادة منها.

كما يشهد الملتقى توقيع مجموعة من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم بين عدد من الجهات والهيئات الحكومية، والجهات الممكّنة، والمنظمات الثقافية غير الربحية، في إطار تعزيز الشراكات، ودعم مسارات الاستدامة، وتمكين هذه المنظمات من توسيع نطاق أعمالها، وتحقيق أثر ثقافي ومجتمعي مستدام.

ويأتي تنظيم الملتقى لتسليط الضوء على القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، ودوره الحيوي في صناعة المستقبل الثقافي، والفرص النوعية التي يقدمها، في ظل النهضة التي يشهدها القطاع منذ إطلاق وزارة الثقافة إستراتيجيته التي تضمنت حزمة من المبادرات النوعية، من أبرزها مبادرة تأسيس الجمعيات المهنية التي أُطلقت في 2021 وأسفرت عن تأسيس (16) جمعية مهنية، إلى جانب مواءمة عدد من الكيانات المنتقلة من وزارة الإعلام إلى وزارة الثقافة، ومبادرة التصنيف وتأهيل المنظمات للإسناد، إضافة إلى تطوير المنظمات الثقافية غير الربحية وإطلاق برنامج «الدعم مقابل الأداء»، الذي يهدف إلى تحفيز المنظمات للحصول على دعم مالي مشروط بالأداء، بما يضمن تحقيق الأثر وسد الفجوات في سلسلة القيمة الثقافية.

وتهدف وزارة الثقافة من خلال هذا الملتقى إلى تعزيز التكامل بين مختلف مكونات المنظومة الثقافية، وتوطين المعرفة، والاستفادة من أفضل الممارسات المحلية والدولية، ورفع مستوى الوعي ببرامج وخدمات القطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، وتشجيع الأفراد والمانحين، وتسليط الضوء على الفرص والتجارب الملهمة، إلى جانب دعم الجاهزية المؤسسية والمالية للمنظمات الثقافية غير الربحية، استمراراً لجهود المنظومة الثقافية في تحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة، تحت مظلة رؤية السعودية 2030، بما يسهم في تنمية القطاع وتعظيم أثره الثقافي والمجتمعي.