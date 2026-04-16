Under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the activities of the Non-Profit Cultural Sector Forum commenced yesterday (Wednesday), April 15, organized by the Ministry of Culture at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh, with the presence of Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Sultan bin Abdullah, Princess Nora bint Mohammed bin Abdullah, Princess Lamia bint Majid bin Saud, Princess Sarah bint Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Princess Adwa bint Yazid bin Abdullah, Princess Lolwa bint Nawaf bin Mohammed, Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez, and the CEO of the Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation "Misk Foundation," Dr. Badr bin Hamoud Al-Badr, along with a number of cultural and social figures.

The first day witnessed the holding of eight discussion sessions, featuring a number of local and international experts and specialists, discussing multiple strategic axes related to the non-profit cultural sector, focusing on its current reality, its role in shaping the future in light of modern trends, and the shared human future, in addition to showcasing the role of culture as a soft power, and the importance of empowering non-profit cultural organizations to achieve a sustainable impact on both cultural and economic levels, while highlighting models of cultural cooperatives and the role of social responsibility in developing the sector.

The forum is held over two consecutive days, including several interactive corners and initiatives, among them the discussion sessions that bring together sector leaders and decision-makers, and the "Knowledge Lab" which offers specialized practical workshops in governance, sustainability, impact measurement, and resource development, in addition to advisory sessions that provide individual mentoring meetings with experts, and 360 meetings aimed at enhancing communication and building partnerships, along with the Inspiration Platform that showcases successful and inspiring experiences of non-profit cultural organizations, as well as the "Empowerment Gateway" that introduces support programs and mechanisms for benefiting from them.

The forum also witnesses the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between several governmental entities, enabling bodies, and non-profit cultural organizations, within the framework of enhancing partnerships, supporting sustainability pathways, and enabling these organizations to expand their work scope and achieve a sustainable cultural and community impact.

The organization of the forum comes to highlight the non-profit cultural sector and its vital role in shaping the cultural future, and the qualitative opportunities it offers, amidst the renaissance the sector is witnessing since the launch of the Ministry of Culture's strategy, which included a package of qualitative initiatives, the most prominent of which is the initiative to establish professional associations launched in 2021, resulting in the establishment of (16) professional associations, in addition to aligning several entities transitioning from the Ministry of Media to the Ministry of Culture, the classification initiative, and qualifying organizations for support, in addition to developing non-profit cultural organizations and launching the "Support for Performance" program, which aims to incentivize organizations to obtain financial support conditional on performance, ensuring impact and bridging gaps in the cultural value chain.

Through this forum, the Ministry of Culture aims to enhance integration among the various components of the cultural system, localize knowledge, benefit from the best local and international practices, raise awareness of the programs and services of the non-profit cultural sector, encourage individuals and donors, highlight opportunities and inspiring experiences, as well as support the institutional and financial readiness of non-profit cultural organizations, continuing the efforts of the cultural system to achieve the objectives of the National Culture Strategy, under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the development of the sector and maximizing its cultural and community impact.