بحضور عدد من الوزراء الفيدراليين والمحليين وأعضاء البرلمان الأسترالي، احتفى مركز اتحاد مسلمي أستراليا، بمقرّه الرئيسي بمدينة سيدني، بالأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيسِ هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.
وفي مستهلّ الزيارة، أُلقِيتْ كلماتٌ ترحيبيةٌ بالأمين العام، ألقاها كلٌّ من رئيس المجلس الوطني للأئِمّة الشيخ شادي السليمان، والمفتي العام لأستراليا الشيخ الدكتور إبراهيم أبومحمد، إضافةً إلى عدد من الكلمات لأعضاء البرلمان والحكومة.
ثم ألقى الشيخ العيسى كلمةً تناول فيها عدداً من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالتنوع الديني والإثني والثقافي، وإيضاح موقف الإسلام منها، مستعرضاً برامج الرابطة ذات الصلة حول العالم، وذلك انطلاقاً من رسالتها وأهدافها الإسلامية والإنسانية، ولاسيما برامج تعزيز الصداقة والتعاون بين الأمم والشعوب عبر مشتركاتها من أجل سلام عالمنا ووئام مجتمعاته.
كما استعرض العيسى جانباً من شراكات الرابطةِ مع المؤسسات والمنظمات الدولية الحكومية وغير الحكومية، وعلى رأسها: منظمةُ الأمم المتحدة؛ وذلك لتنفيذ عدد من المبادرات، ومن ذلك جهود مُواجهة نظريات وشعارات حتمية الصراع والصِّدام بين الحضارات، ومن ثم اشتعال مخاطر العنصرية والكراهية بأساليبها الإقصائية والظالمة، لاسيما لحقوق الأقليات، وهو ما يعني النيل من مفهوم المواطنة الشاملة والمساواة في الحقوق والواجبات أمام الدستور والقانون، سواء في أصولها التشريعية أو في أساليبها التطبيقية.
ونوَّه الشيخ العيسى بالأُنموذَج الأستراليّ المميز في تماسك تنوعه المجتمعي.
وفي ختام الزيارة، أقامَ مركزُ اتحاد مسلمي أستراليا مأدبةَ غداءٍ على شرف الأمين العام، ووفد الرابطة المرافق.
In the presence of a number of federal and local ministers and members of the Australian Parliament, the Australian Muslim Union Center, located in Sydney, celebrated the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.
At the beginning of the visit, welcoming speeches were delivered to the Secretary-General by both the Chairman of the National Council of Imams, Sheikh Shadi Al-Suleiman, and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Abu Mohammed, in addition to several speeches from members of Parliament and the government.
Sheikh Al-Issa then delivered a speech addressing several topics related to religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity, clarifying Islam's position on these matters, and reviewing the League's related programs around the world, based on its Islamic and humanitarian mission and goals, particularly programs that enhance friendship and cooperation among nations and peoples through their commonalities for the sake of peace in our world and the harmony of its communities.
He also reviewed some of the League's partnerships with international governmental and non-governmental organizations, foremost among them the United Nations, to implement several initiatives, including efforts to counter theories and slogans of inevitable conflict and clash between civilizations, which lead to the rise of the dangers of racism and hatred through their exclusionary and unjust methods, especially concerning the rights of minorities. This undermines the concept of comprehensive citizenship and equality in rights and duties before the constitution and law, whether in their legislative origins or in their practical methods.
Sheikh Al-Issa praised the distinctive Australian model in the cohesion of its societal diversity.
At the end of the visit, the Australian Muslim Union Center held a luncheon in honor of the Secretary-General and the accompanying delegation from the League.