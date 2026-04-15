بحضور عدد من الوزراء الفيدراليين والمحليين وأعضاء البرلمان الأسترالي، احتفى مركز اتحاد مسلمي أستراليا، بمقرّه الرئيسي بمدينة سيدني، بالأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيسِ هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.


وفي مستهلّ الزيارة، أُلقِيتْ كلماتٌ ترحيبيةٌ بالأمين العام، ألقاها كلٌّ من رئيس المجلس الوطني للأئِمّة الشيخ شادي السليمان، والمفتي العام لأستراليا الشيخ الدكتور إبراهيم أبومحمد، إضافةً إلى عدد من الكلمات لأعضاء البرلمان والحكومة.


ثم ألقى الشيخ العيسى كلمةً تناول فيها عدداً من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالتنوع الديني والإثني والثقافي، وإيضاح موقف الإسلام منها، مستعرضاً برامج الرابطة ذات الصلة حول العالم، وذلك انطلاقاً من رسالتها وأهدافها الإسلامية والإنسانية، ولاسيما برامج تعزيز الصداقة والتعاون بين الأمم والشعوب عبر مشتركاتها من أجل سلام عالمنا ووئام مجتمعاته.


كما استعرض العيسى جانباً من شراكات الرابطةِ مع المؤسسات والمنظمات الدولية الحكومية وغير الحكومية، وعلى رأسها: منظمةُ الأمم المتحدة؛ وذلك لتنفيذ عدد من المبادرات، ومن ذلك جهود مُواجهة نظريات وشعارات حتمية الصراع والصِّدام بين الحضارات، ومن ثم اشتعال مخاطر العنصرية والكراهية بأساليبها الإقصائية والظالمة، لاسيما لحقوق الأقليات، وهو ما يعني النيل من مفهوم المواطنة الشاملة والمساواة في الحقوق والواجبات أمام الدستور والقانون، سواء في أصولها التشريعية أو في أساليبها التطبيقية.


ونوَّه الشيخ العيسى بالأُنموذَج الأستراليّ المميز في تماسك تنوعه المجتمعي.


وفي ختام الزيارة، أقامَ مركزُ اتحاد مسلمي أستراليا مأدبةَ غداءٍ على شرف الأمين العام، ووفد الرابطة المرافق.