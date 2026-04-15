تحولت قصة عائلة تركية من محافظة أماسيا شمالي تركيا إلى حديث الرأي العام المحلي، بعد أن عادت المأساة لتتكرر داخل المنزل نفسه، وبالسبب ذاته، ولكن بعد 11 عاماً من الفاجعة الأولى.

فقد لقي رجل ستيني وابنه الشاب مصرعهما اختناقاً داخل منزلهما نتيجة تسرب غاز من موقد التدفئة، وفق ما أفادت به مصادر محلية. وجاء اكتشاف الحادثة بعد انقطاع الاتصال بهما، وحضر أقارب الضحيتين برفقة الشرطة ليعثروا عليهما متوفيَين داخل المنزل.

ويحمل المنزل نفسه ذكرى مأساة سابقة، إذ شهد قبل 11 عاماً وفاة الزوجة ياسمين (50 عاماً) وابنهما أنيل (14 عاماً)، بعد تعرضهما للاختناق بالطريقة ذاتها، ما يجعل إجمالي الضحايا من العائلة أربع وفيات في حوادث متشابهة داخل المكان نفسه.

وأعادت الحادثة الأخيرة مشاهد الحزن داخل العائلة والمنطقة، ووثقت مقاطع فيديو لحظات مؤثرة أثناء نقل الجثمانين وسط حالة من الصدمة بين الأقارب وسكان الحي، قبل مواراتهما الثرى.