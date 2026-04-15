The story of a Turkish family from Amasya province in northern Turkey has become a topic of local public opinion, as tragedy has struck again in the same home, for the same reason, but 11 years after the first disaster.

A man in his sixties and his young son died of asphyxiation inside their home due to a gas leak from the heating stove, according to local sources. The incident was discovered after communication with them was lost, and relatives of the victims, along with the police, arrived to find them deceased inside the house.

The house itself carries the memory of a previous tragedy, as it witnessed the death of the wife Yasmin (50 years old) and their son Anil (14 years old) 11 years ago, after they suffered asphyxiation in the same manner, making the total number of family victims four deaths in similar incidents in the same place.

The recent incident has revived scenes of sorrow within the family and the area, and videos documented poignant moments during the transfer of the two bodies amid shock among relatives and neighborhood residents, before they were laid to rest.