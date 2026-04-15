تحولت قصة عائلة تركية من محافظة أماسيا شمالي تركيا إلى حديث الرأي العام المحلي، بعد أن عادت المأساة لتتكرر داخل المنزل نفسه، وبالسبب ذاته، ولكن بعد 11 عاماً من الفاجعة الأولى.
فقد لقي رجل ستيني وابنه الشاب مصرعهما اختناقاً داخل منزلهما نتيجة تسرب غاز من موقد التدفئة، وفق ما أفادت به مصادر محلية. وجاء اكتشاف الحادثة بعد انقطاع الاتصال بهما، وحضر أقارب الضحيتين برفقة الشرطة ليعثروا عليهما متوفيَين داخل المنزل.
ويحمل المنزل نفسه ذكرى مأساة سابقة، إذ شهد قبل 11 عاماً وفاة الزوجة ياسمين (50 عاماً) وابنهما أنيل (14 عاماً)، بعد تعرضهما للاختناق بالطريقة ذاتها، ما يجعل إجمالي الضحايا من العائلة أربع وفيات في حوادث متشابهة داخل المكان نفسه.
وأعادت الحادثة الأخيرة مشاهد الحزن داخل العائلة والمنطقة، ووثقت مقاطع فيديو لحظات مؤثرة أثناء نقل الجثمانين وسط حالة من الصدمة بين الأقارب وسكان الحي، قبل مواراتهما الثرى.
The story of a Turkish family from Amasya province in northern Turkey has become a topic of local public opinion, as tragedy has struck again in the same home, for the same reason, but 11 years after the first disaster.
A man in his sixties and his young son died of asphyxiation inside their home due to a gas leak from the heating stove, according to local sources. The incident was discovered after communication with them was lost, and relatives of the victims, along with the police, arrived to find them deceased inside the house.
The house itself carries the memory of a previous tragedy, as it witnessed the death of the wife Yasmin (50 years old) and their son Anil (14 years old) 11 years ago, after they suffered asphyxiation in the same manner, making the total number of family victims four deaths in similar incidents in the same place.
The recent incident has revived scenes of sorrow within the family and the area, and videos documented poignant moments during the transfer of the two bodies amid shock among relatives and neighborhood residents, before they were laid to rest.