Union player "Danilo Pereira" expressed his happiness at receiving the award for Best Player of the Match, which his team won against their Emirati counterpart Al Wahda with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. He praised his teammates' ability to control periods of the match, which contributed to achieving the goal despite the difficulty of scoring until the last minutes, thanking the club's fans for their continuous support of the players until the final whistle. He said: "The Union fans led us to this great victory, and we will not let them down in the upcoming matches."