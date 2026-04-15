أبدى لاعب الاتحاد «دانيلو بيريرا» عن سعادته بالحصول على جائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة، التي كسبها فريقه على نظيره الوحدة الإماراتي بنتيجة بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، والتأهل إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، مشيدا بقدرة زملائه اللاعبين على التحكم في فترات من المواجهة، وهو ما أسهم في تحقيق الهدف رغم صعوبة التسجيل حتى الدقائق الأخيرة، مقدماً شكره لجماهير النادي على دعمها المتواصل للاعبين حتى الدقيقة الأخيرة، وقال:«جمهور الاتحاد قادنا لهذا الفوز العظيم ولن نخذلهم في المباريات القادمة».