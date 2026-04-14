The Egyptian artist Farida Saif Al-Nasr has called on the relevant authorities to save her from being subjected to electronic blackmail by a famous producer, through a video posted on her sister's TikTok account.

Electronic Blackmail

Farida Saif Al-Nasr said in the video: "I want anyone who sees this video to urge the responsible authorities or any government body that can help me and save me from what I'm going through. I am being subjected to electronic blackmail. There is a producer and a social media person I worked with about 5 months ago, and they are blackmailing me. They have taken over my accounts on all social media, they are trying to hack my bank accounts, they hacked my phones and all my family's phones to reach my phone. They hacked my Anghami account, and on Apple Music, and they have been withdrawing profits for several months without me realizing it. When I woke up one day, I found my Anghami account had its picture and name changed. I contacted the social media person to ask him because I found the songs of this producer posted on the account, because this is a private account where I upload my songs that are only produced by me. He told me to try and that he was with me, and it turned out he had taken over it at that time and I didn't notice. He convinced me that everything was fine, he took control of my phone and all my family's phones."

Inappropriate Work

She added: "I didn't do anything to these people except say no, I don't want to work in something that doesn't suit me. They want me to work with them by force, so they are pressuring me. I need anyone from the responsible authorities to help me. I have been quietly presenting my work all the time, I have never spoken or come out to say anything about my life. These people want to destroy me. I have been going around in circles for a week with myself and my whole family, just because I am a respectable person who wants to present respectable art, not something trivial. I have an opinion and a personality, and they want to impose their control over me. We bought new phones with new lines, and they are still hacking them, turning them into useless pieces of metal in our hands."