طالبت الفنانة المصرية فريدة عبيد الجهات المعنية بإنقاذها جراء تعرضها للابتزاز الإلكتروني من منتج شهير، وذلك من خلال مقطع فيديو عبر حساب شقيقتها على «تيك توك».
ابتزاز إلكتروني
وقالت فريدة عبيد في الفيديو: «عايزة أي حد يشوف الفيديو ده يناشد السلطات المسؤولة أو أي جهة حكومية تقدر تساعدني وتنقذني من اللي أنا فيه، أنا بتعرض للابتزاز الإلكتروني، في منتج وواحد بتاع سوشيال ميديا اشتغلت معاهم من حوالى 5 شهور، بيبتزوني، استولوا على حساباتي على كل السوشيال ميديا، بيحاولوا يهكروا حساباتي في البنوك، هكروا تليفوناتي وتليفونات عيلتي كلها، عشان يوصلوا لتليفوني، مهكرين أكونت أنغامي، وعلى آبل ميوزك، وبيسحبوا الربح من حوالى كام شهر وأنا مكنتش مكتشفة، ولما صحيت من النوم لاقيت أكونت أنغامي متغير صورته ومتغير اسمه، وكلمت بتاع السوشيال ميديا اسأله لأني لاقيت الأغاني بتاعت المنتج ده محطوطة على الأكونت، لأن ده أكونت خاص بينزل عليه الأغاني بتاعتي اللي من إنتاجي بس، قالي جربي وأنا معاكي وأتاريه وقتها استولى عليه وأنا مخدتش بالي، واقنعني أنه شغال تمام، اتملك من تليفوني ومن تليفونات عيلتي كلها».
شغل غير مناسب
وأضافت: «أنا معملتش للناس دي حاجة غير أني قولت لا مش عايزة اشتغل شغل مش مناسبني، عايزني اشتغل معاهم بالعافية فبيضغطوا عليا، أنا محتاجة أي حد من السلطات المسؤولة يساعدني أنا طول الوقت بقدم شغلي من سكات، لا عمري بتكلم ولا بطلع اقول حاجة عن حياتي، الناس دي عايزة تقضي عليا، بقالي أسبوع بلف حوالين نفسي أنا وعيلتي كلها، لمجرد أني إنسانة محترمة عايزة أقدم فن محترم مش حاجة مبتذلة، ليا رأي وليا شخصية وهما عايزين يفرضوا عليا سيطرتهم، جبنا موبايلات جديدة بخطوط جديدة وبردو بيهكروها تتحول في إيدينا لحتة حديدة».
The Egyptian artist Farida Saif Al-Nasr has called on the relevant authorities to save her from being subjected to electronic blackmail by a famous producer, through a video posted on her sister's TikTok account.
Electronic Blackmail
Farida Saif Al-Nasr said in the video: "I want anyone who sees this video to urge the responsible authorities or any government body that can help me and save me from what I'm going through. I am being subjected to electronic blackmail. There is a producer and a social media person I worked with about 5 months ago, and they are blackmailing me. They have taken over my accounts on all social media, they are trying to hack my bank accounts, they hacked my phones and all my family's phones to reach my phone. They hacked my Anghami account, and on Apple Music, and they have been withdrawing profits for several months without me realizing it. When I woke up one day, I found my Anghami account had its picture and name changed. I contacted the social media person to ask him because I found the songs of this producer posted on the account, because this is a private account where I upload my songs that are only produced by me. He told me to try and that he was with me, and it turned out he had taken over it at that time and I didn't notice. He convinced me that everything was fine, he took control of my phone and all my family's phones."
Inappropriate Work
She added: "I didn't do anything to these people except say no, I don't want to work in something that doesn't suit me. They want me to work with them by force, so they are pressuring me. I need anyone from the responsible authorities to help me. I have been quietly presenting my work all the time, I have never spoken or come out to say anything about my life. These people want to destroy me. I have been going around in circles for a week with myself and my whole family, just because I am a respectable person who wants to present respectable art, not something trivial. I have an opinion and a personality, and they want to impose their control over me. We bought new phones with new lines, and they are still hacking them, turning them into useless pieces of metal in our hands."