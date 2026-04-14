طالبت الفنانة المصرية فريدة عبيد الجهات المعنية بإنقاذها جراء تعرضها للابتزاز الإلكتروني من منتج شهير، وذلك من خلال مقطع فيديو عبر حساب شقيقتها على «تيك توك».

ابتزاز إلكتروني

وقالت فريدة عبيد في الفيديو: «عايزة أي حد يشوف الفيديو ده يناشد السلطات المسؤولة أو أي جهة حكومية تقدر تساعدني وتنقذني من اللي أنا فيه، أنا بتعرض للابتزاز الإلكتروني، في منتج وواحد بتاع سوشيال ميديا اشتغلت معاهم من حوالى 5 شهور، بيبتزوني، استولوا على حساباتي على كل السوشيال ميديا، بيحاولوا يهكروا حساباتي في البنوك، هكروا تليفوناتي وتليفونات عيلتي كلها، عشان يوصلوا لتليفوني، مهكرين أكونت أنغامي، وعلى آبل ميوزك، وبيسحبوا الربح من حوالى كام شهر وأنا مكنتش مكتشفة، ولما صحيت من النوم لاقيت أكونت أنغامي متغير صورته ومتغير اسمه، وكلمت بتاع السوشيال ميديا اسأله لأني لاقيت الأغاني بتاعت المنتج ده محطوطة على الأكونت، لأن ده أكونت خاص بينزل عليه الأغاني بتاعتي اللي من إنتاجي بس، قالي جربي وأنا معاكي وأتاريه وقتها استولى عليه وأنا مخدتش بالي، واقنعني أنه شغال تمام، اتملك من تليفوني ومن تليفونات عيلتي كلها».

شغل غير مناسب

وأضافت: «أنا معملتش للناس دي حاجة غير أني قولت لا مش عايزة اشتغل شغل مش مناسبني، عايزني اشتغل معاهم بالعافية فبيضغطوا عليا، أنا محتاجة أي حد من السلطات المسؤولة يساعدني أنا طول الوقت بقدم شغلي من سكات، لا عمري بتكلم ولا بطلع اقول حاجة عن حياتي، الناس دي عايزة تقضي عليا، بقالي أسبوع بلف حوالين نفسي أنا وعيلتي كلها، لمجرد أني إنسانة محترمة عايزة أقدم فن محترم مش حاجة مبتذلة، ليا رأي وليا شخصية وهما عايزين يفرضوا عليا سيطرتهم، جبنا موبايلات جديدة بخطوط جديدة وبردو بيهكروها تتحول في إيدينا لحتة حديدة».