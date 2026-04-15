Liverpool player "Hugo Ekitike" suffered an injury during his team's match against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, which forced him to leave the game in the 30th minute of the first half, and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah came on as his substitute.



For his part, orthopedic and joint injury specialist Thamer Al-Shahrani explained that Ekitike's injury is considered severe, and from the nature of the injury, it appears to be an injury to the Achilles tendon after the foot was fixed on the ground and a strong extension on the tendon caused the injury. From the condition, it is evident that it is a rupture of the Achilles tendon, and it is likely that his absence from the pitch will range between 8 to 9 months at a minimum.



The medical staff of Liverpool went onto the field to attend to Ekitike, but he was unable to continue the match, leading coach Arne Slot to decide to substitute him with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.