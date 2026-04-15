تعرض لاعب ليفربول «هوجو إيكتيكي» للإصابة خلال مباراة فريقه ضد باريس سان جيرمان، في إطار منافسات بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا، أجبرته على الخروج في الدقيقة 30 من عمر الشوط الأول ودخل النجم المصري محمد صلاح بديلاً عنه.


بدوره، أوضح أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي لإصابات العظام والمفاصل ثامر الشهراني أن إصابة إيكتيكي تعتبر قوية ومن طريقة الإصابة يتضح أنها إصابة في وتر «أخيليس» بعد ثبات القدم في الأرض واستطالة قوية على الوتر تسببت بالإصابة، ومن الحالة يتضح أنها قطع في وتر أخيليس، ومن المرجح أن مدة غيابه عن الملاعب تراوح مابين 8 إلى 9 أشهر كأقل تقدير.


وتوجه الطاقم الطبي لفريق ليفربول إلى أرض الملعب من أجل التعامل مع إيكتيكي، ولكنه لم يكن قادرًا على استكمال اللقاء، ليقرر المدرب آرني سلوت استبداله بالنجم المصري محمد صلاح.