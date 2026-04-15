علمت «عكاظ» أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد أقرّ جملة من التعديلات الجوهرية الهادفة إلى تسريع إيصال الحقوق وتعزيز كفاءة قضاء التنفيذ، بما يواكب التحول الرقمي ويحسّن بيئة الأعمال. وركّز النظام على الفصل بين ذمة المدين وشخصه، بحيث يقتصر التنفيذ على الأموال دون المساس بالبدن، في خطوة تعزز العدالة وتحفظ الحقوق الأساسية.

وشملت التعديلات تنظيم السندات التنفيذية باشتراط تسجيلها إلكترونياً، إلى جانب تحديد مدة تقادم ب10 سنوات للسند التنفيذي، ما يسهم في استقرار المعاملات ومنع تراكم المطالبات. كما استحدث النظام مفهوم «التنفيذ العكسي» الذي يتيح للمدين إلزام الطرف الآخر بتنفيذ التزاماته.

وفي جانب الإجراءات، وضع النظام ضوابط محددة للمنع من السفر، وألزم بالإفصاح عن الأموال، مع تجريم إخفائها أو تقديم معلومات مضللة، إضافة إلى إتاحة مهلة للمدين لبيع أصوله بشكل منظم. كما راعى الجوانب الأسرية، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بمصلحة الطفل في تنفيذ أحكام الزيارة.

ويهدف النظام إلى رفع كفاءة التنفيذ القضائي، ودعم إنفاذ العقود، وتعزيز العدالة الوقائية، وتمكين إسناد بعض أعمال التنفيذ للقطاع الخاص وغير الربحي ضمن أطر نظامية واضحة، فضلاً عن ضوابط تحفظ حقوق طالب التنفيذ.