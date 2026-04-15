علمت «عكاظ» أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد أقرّ جملة من التعديلات الجوهرية الهادفة إلى تسريع إيصال الحقوق وتعزيز كفاءة قضاء التنفيذ، بما يواكب التحول الرقمي ويحسّن بيئة الأعمال. وركّز النظام على الفصل بين ذمة المدين وشخصه، بحيث يقتصر التنفيذ على الأموال دون المساس بالبدن، في خطوة تعزز العدالة وتحفظ الحقوق الأساسية.
وشملت التعديلات تنظيم السندات التنفيذية باشتراط تسجيلها إلكترونياً، إلى جانب تحديد مدة تقادم ب10 سنوات للسند التنفيذي، ما يسهم في استقرار المعاملات ومنع تراكم المطالبات. كما استحدث النظام مفهوم «التنفيذ العكسي» الذي يتيح للمدين إلزام الطرف الآخر بتنفيذ التزاماته.
وفي جانب الإجراءات، وضع النظام ضوابط محددة للمنع من السفر، وألزم بالإفصاح عن الأموال، مع تجريم إخفائها أو تقديم معلومات مضللة، إضافة إلى إتاحة مهلة للمدين لبيع أصوله بشكل منظم. كما راعى الجوانب الأسرية، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بمصلحة الطفل في تنفيذ أحكام الزيارة.
ويهدف النظام إلى رفع كفاءة التنفيذ القضائي، ودعم إنفاذ العقود، وتعزيز العدالة الوقائية، وتمكين إسناد بعض أعمال التنفيذ للقطاع الخاص وغير الربحي ضمن أطر نظامية واضحة، فضلاً عن ضوابط تحفظ حقوق طالب التنفيذ.
“Okaz” learned that the new enforcement system has approved a series of fundamental amendments aimed at accelerating the delivery of rights and enhancing the efficiency of enforcement judiciary, in line with digital transformation and improving the business environment. The system focused on separating the debtor's assets from their person, so that enforcement is limited to assets without affecting the body, in a step that enhances justice and preserves fundamental rights.
The amendments included organizing executive bonds by requiring their electronic registration, in addition to setting a 10-year statute of limitations for the executive bond, which contributes to the stability of transactions and prevents the accumulation of claims. The system also introduced the concept of “reverse enforcement,” which allows the debtor to compel the other party to fulfill their obligations.
On the procedural side, the system established specific controls for travel bans and required the disclosure of assets, criminalizing the concealment of assets or providing misleading information, in addition to allowing a grace period for the debtor to sell their assets in an organized manner. It also took into account family aspects, especially concerning the child's interest in enforcing visitation rulings.
The system aims to enhance the efficiency of judicial enforcement, support the enforcement of contracts, promote preventive justice, and enable the delegation of some enforcement tasks to the private and non-profit sectors within clear regulatory frameworks, in addition to controls that preserve the rights of the enforcement applicant.