“Okaz” learned that the new enforcement system has approved a series of fundamental amendments aimed at accelerating the delivery of rights and enhancing the efficiency of enforcement judiciary, in line with digital transformation and improving the business environment. The system focused on separating the debtor's assets from their person, so that enforcement is limited to assets without affecting the body, in a step that enhances justice and preserves fundamental rights.

The amendments included organizing executive bonds by requiring their electronic registration, in addition to setting a 10-year statute of limitations for the executive bond, which contributes to the stability of transactions and prevents the accumulation of claims. The system also introduced the concept of “reverse enforcement,” which allows the debtor to compel the other party to fulfill their obligations.

On the procedural side, the system established specific controls for travel bans and required the disclosure of assets, criminalizing the concealment of assets or providing misleading information, in addition to allowing a grace period for the debtor to sell their assets in an organized manner. It also took into account family aspects, especially concerning the child's interest in enforcing visitation rulings.

The system aims to enhance the efficiency of judicial enforcement, support the enforcement of contracts, promote preventive justice, and enable the delegation of some enforcement tasks to the private and non-profit sectors within clear regulatory frameworks, in addition to controls that preserve the rights of the enforcement applicant.