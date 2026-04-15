التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه في الإمارة، القنصل العام لجمهورية الفلبين بجدة روميل أريمان روماتو، الذي يزور المنطقة حالياً.

وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وقدم القنصل روماتو شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.