The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met in his office at the emirate with the Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Jeddah, Rommel Ariman Romato, who is currently visiting the region.

During the meeting, friendly conversations took place, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Consul Romato expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor for the warm reception and generous hospitality.