أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الحرب مع إيران لم تنتهِ بعد، لكنها باتت، بحسب وصفه، قريبة جدًا من نهايتها، مشيرًا إلى أن طهران ستحتاج نحو 20 عامًا لإعادة بناء ما خلّفته الحرب من دمار.
وفي مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، قال ترمب ردًا على سؤال حول المدة المتوقعة للصراع: «أعتقد أنها تقترب من النهاية، نعم، أراها قريبة جدًا من النهاية».
وأضاف: «لو توقفت الآن، فسيستغرق الأمر منهم 20 عامًا لإعادة بناء البلاد. نحن لم ننتهِ بعد، وسنرى ما سيحدث، أعتقد أنهم يريدون التوصل إلى اتفاق».
وتابع ترمب: «كان عليّ تغيير المسار، لأنه لو لم أفعل لكانت إيران اليوم أكثر قوة، وربما امتلكت سلاحًا نوويًا. ولو حدث ذلك، لكنتم ستصبحون تحت تأثيرها».
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the war with Iran is not over yet, but it is, in his words, very close to its end, noting that Tehran will need about 20 years to rebuild what the war has destroyed.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump responded to a question about the expected duration of the conflict: "I think it’s coming to an end, yes, I see it very close to the end."
He added: "If it stopped now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild the country. We are not done yet, and we will see what happens, I think they want to reach an agreement."
Trump continued: "I had to change the course, because if I hadn't, Iran would be much stronger today, and they might have had a nuclear weapon. If that had happened, you would be under their influence."