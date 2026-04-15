أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الحرب مع إيران لم تنتهِ بعد، لكنها باتت، بحسب وصفه، قريبة جدًا من نهايتها، مشيرًا إلى أن طهران ستحتاج نحو 20 عامًا لإعادة بناء ما خلّفته الحرب من دمار.

وفي مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، قال ترمب ردًا على سؤال حول المدة المتوقعة للصراع: «أعتقد أنها تقترب من النهاية، نعم، أراها قريبة جدًا من النهاية».

وأضاف: «لو توقفت الآن، فسيستغرق الأمر منهم 20 عامًا لإعادة بناء البلاد. نحن لم ننتهِ بعد، وسنرى ما سيحدث، أعتقد أنهم يريدون التوصل إلى اتفاق».

وتابع ترمب: «كان عليّ تغيير المسار، لأنه لو لم أفعل لكانت إيران اليوم أكثر قوة، وربما امتلكت سلاحًا نوويًا. ولو حدث ذلك، لكنتم ستصبحون تحت تأثيرها».