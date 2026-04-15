U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the war with Iran is not over yet, but it is, in his words, very close to its end, noting that Tehran will need about 20 years to rebuild what the war has destroyed.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump responded to a question about the expected duration of the conflict: "I think it’s coming to an end, yes, I see it very close to the end."

He added: "If it stopped now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild the country. We are not done yet, and we will see what happens, I think they want to reach an agreement."

Trump continued: "I had to change the course, because if I hadn't, Iran would be much stronger today, and they might have had a nuclear weapon. If that had happened, you would be under their influence."