The police in the Makkah region arrested a resident of Egyptian nationality for committing fraud by publishing advertisements for permits to enter the holy sites and offering fake and misleading Hajj services through social media. He was detained, and legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the public prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.