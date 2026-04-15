قبضت شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة على مقيم من الجنسية المصرية، لارتكابه عمليات نصب واحتيال بنشر إعلانات تصاريح دخول المشاعر المقدسة وتقديم خدمات حج وهمية ومضللة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The police in the Makkah region arrested a resident of Egyptian nationality for committing fraud by publishing advertisements for permits to enter the holy sites and offering fake and misleading Hajj services through social media. He was detained, and legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the public prosecution.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.