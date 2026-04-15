The police in the Makkah region arrested a citizen for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services on social media. He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, leading to his referral to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and to report any violations through the number (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.