Today, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, arrived in Jeddah, along with his accompanying delegation.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, the Deputy Mayor of Jeddah, Engineer Ali Al-Qarni, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, and the Director of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.