وصل إلى جدة، اليوم، رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى باكستان نواف بن سعيد المالكي، ونائب أمين جدة المهندس على القرني، وسفير جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.