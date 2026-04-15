The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Tajikistan, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Shammari, presented his credentials as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Tajikistan to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at the presidential palace in the capital, Dushanbe.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with their wishes for the sisterly Republic of Tajikistan for continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan expressed his welcome and wishes for the ambassador's success and achievement in his mission.