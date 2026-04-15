قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية طاجيكستان خالد بن عبدالله الشمراني، لرئيس جمهورية طاجيكستان إمام علي رحمان، أوراق اعتماده سفيراً فوق العادة ومفوضاً للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى جمهورية طاجيكستان، وذلك في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصة دوشنبيه.

ونقل السفير لرئيس جمهورية طاجيكستان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتمنياتهما لجمهورية طاجيكستان الشقيقة بدوام التقدم والازدهار.

من جانبه أعرب رئيس جمهورية طاجيكستان عن ترحيبه وتمنياته للسفير بالتوفيق والنجاح في مهمته.