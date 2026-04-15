دعا الرئيس التنفيذي للفورمولا 1 ستيفانو دومينيكالي إلى إدخال تعديلات على القواعد الجديدة المعتمدة هذا الموسم، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بوحدات الطاقة الهجينة وإدارة القوة الكهربائية التي تثير جدلاً بين السائقين والفرق. وأكد أن مشاورات مكثفة تُجرى مع الاتحاد الدولي والفرق والسائقين، مع اجتماعات قبل سباق ميامي، بهدف التوصل إلى تحسينات يُعلن عنها قبل جائزة أول مايو.


وتتجه الأنظار إلى موسم 2026 الذي يعتمد محركات هجينة بنسبة 50% حرارية و50% كهربائية، في إطار خطة تهدف إلى تعزيز فرص التجاوز وزيادة الإثارة. غير أن آلية توزيع الطاقة بين الوضعيات المختلفة، بما في ذلك وضع «التجاوز»، أثارت انتقادات بسبب تعقيدها وتأثيرها على الفوارق بين السيارات.


ورغم الجدل، أشاد دومينيكالي بالمؤشرات الإيجابية للموسم الحالي، مشيراً إلى ارتفاع نسب الحضور الجماهيري والمشاهدة التلفزيونية بنحو 25 في المائة، واصفاً ذلك بأنه دليل على تزايد شعبية البطولة.


وشهد سباق اليابان حادثاً بارزاً بين أوليفر بيرمان وفرانكو كولابينتو عند سرعات عالية، ما أعاد النقاش حول اختلاف السرعات وإدارة الطاقة داخل السباق، خصوصاً عند استخدام البطارية في فترات الكبح والتسارع.


كما سبق للاتحاد الدولي إدخال تعديلات تجريبية في اليابان، واستُغلت بعض التوقفات في الروزنامة لإجراء مشاورات إضافية حول القواعد. واختتم دومينيكالي بالتأكيد على أن القواعد الحالية بحاجة إلى تحسين مستمر لضمان مزيد من التوازن والإثارة.