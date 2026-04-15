The CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, has called for modifications to the new rules implemented this season, particularly regarding hybrid power units and the management of electrical power, which have sparked controversy among drivers and teams. He confirmed that intensive consultations are taking place with the FIA, teams, and drivers, with meetings scheduled before the Miami Grand Prix, aiming to reach improvements that will be announced ahead of the May 1st race.



All eyes are on the 2026 season, which will feature hybrid engines with 50% thermal and 50% electric power, as part of a plan aimed at enhancing overtaking opportunities and increasing excitement. However, the mechanism for distributing power among different modes, including the "overtake" mode, has faced criticism due to its complexity and its impact on the differences between cars.



Despite the controversy, Domenicali praised the positive indicators for the current season, noting a 25% increase in attendance and television viewership, describing this as evidence of the growing popularity of the championship.



The Japanese Grand Prix witnessed a notable incident between Oliver Berman and Franco Colapinto at high speeds, reigniting the discussion about speed differences and energy management during the race, especially when using the battery during braking and acceleration periods.



The FIA had previously implemented experimental modifications in Japan, and some breaks in the calendar were utilized for additional consultations regarding the rules. Domenicali concluded by emphasizing that the current rules need continuous improvement to ensure greater balance and excitement.