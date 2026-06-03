تمكنت الفرق الإسعافية التابعة لهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة - بفضل الله - من إعادة النبض لحاج من الجنسية الإندونيسية يبلغ من العمر (61) عاماً، بعد تعرضه لتوقف في القلب والتنفس داخل أحد الفنادق بالمنطقة المركزية بالمدينة المنورة.
وأوضح مدير عام فرع الهيئة بمنطقة المدينة المنورة الدكتور أحمد بن علي الزهراني أن مركز الترحيل الطبي بالمنطقة تلقى البلاغ، وعلى الفور تم توجيه أقرب فرقة إسعافية إلى الموقع، وباشرت الحالة خلال زمن استجابة بلغ (3:01) دقيقة.
وبيّن أن الفرق الإسعافية باشرت الحالة وبدأت إجراءات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي المتقدم وفق البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، ما أسهم - ولله الحمد - في إعادة النبض للمريض ميدانياً، قبل نقله إلى مستشفى السلام الوقفي لاستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
وأكد أن هذا التدخل يأتي ضمن الجاهزية الإسعافية التي تنفذها الهيئة خلال موسم الحج، وحرصها على تقديم خدماتها الإسعافية الطارئة لضيوف الرحمن وزوار المدينة المنورة على مدار الساعة.
The emergency teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region were able, thanks to God, to restore the pulse of a 61-year-old Indonesian pilgrim after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest inside one of the hotels in the central area of Medina.
The Director General of the Authority's branch in the Medina region, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, explained that the medical dispatch center in the region received the report, and immediately directed the nearest emergency team to the site, which responded to the case within a response time of 3 minutes and 1 second.
He indicated that the emergency teams began the case and initiated advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures according to the approved medical protocols, which contributed—thank God—to restoring the patient's pulse on-site before transferring him to Al-Salam Hospital for further necessary medical care.
He confirmed that this intervention is part of the emergency readiness implemented by the Authority during the Hajj season, and its commitment to providing emergency medical services to the guests of Allah and visitors to Medina around the clock.