The emergency teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region were able, thanks to God, to restore the pulse of a 61-year-old Indonesian pilgrim after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest inside one of the hotels in the central area of Medina.

The Director General of the Authority's branch in the Medina region, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, explained that the medical dispatch center in the region received the report, and immediately directed the nearest emergency team to the site, which responded to the case within a response time of 3 minutes and 1 second.

He indicated that the emergency teams began the case and initiated advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures according to the approved medical protocols, which contributed—thank God—to restoring the patient's pulse on-site before transferring him to Al-Salam Hospital for further necessary medical care.

He confirmed that this intervention is part of the emergency readiness implemented by the Authority during the Hajj season, and its commitment to providing emergency medical services to the guests of Allah and visitors to Medina around the clock.