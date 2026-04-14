قدّم سعود بن مشبب آل مساعد أوراق اعتماده سفيراً لخادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية سيراليون إلى رئيس جمهورية سيراليون الدكتور جوليوس مادا بيو.

ونقل السفير آل مساعد خلال الاستقبال، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وتمنياتهما لجمهورية سيراليون المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.