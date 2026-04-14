Saud bin Mushabbab Al-Musa'id presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

During the reception, Ambassador Al-Musa'id conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Sierra Leone.