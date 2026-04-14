قدّم سعود بن مشبب آل مساعد أوراق اعتماده سفيراً لخادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية سيراليون إلى رئيس جمهورية سيراليون الدكتور جوليوس مادا بيو.
ونقل السفير آل مساعد خلال الاستقبال، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وتمنياتهما لجمهورية سيراليون المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
Saud bin Mushabbab Al-Musa'id presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio.
During the reception, Ambassador Al-Musa'id conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Sierra Leone.