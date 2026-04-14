رأس محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح، بمقر المحافظة اليوم، اجتماع اللجنة الفرعية للدفاع المدني، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة من مديري الجهات الحكومية والقيادات الأمنية. وتناول الاجتماع عدداً من المحاور منها مشاريع درء مخاطر الأمطار وجريان السيول وكذلك السدود وقنوات التصريف، ومدى كفاءة تلك المشاريع، وكذلك جاهزية الجهات الحكومية، ووضع الحلول المناسبة لتصريف تجمعات مياه الأمطار في بعض الاحياء، ومناقشة خطة الطوارئ المعدة من قبل الجهات المعنية لمواجهة التقلبات الجوية المحتملة على المحافظة ومراكزها. ورفع درجة الجاهزية لجميع الجهات، وتسخير الإمكانات اللازمة، وتفعيل دور غرفة العمليات عند مواجهة أي طارئ لا قدر الله. ودعا محافظ محايل أعضاء اللجنة، إلى توحيد الجهود والتنسيق بما يضمن المحافظة على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات ويحقق السلامة العامة من المخاطر التي تستدعي تضافر الجهود، إنفاذاً لتوجيهات أمير منطقة عسير ونائبه.
محافظ محايل يرأس اجتماع اللجنة الفرعية للدفاع المدني
The Governor of Mahayel, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, chaired today a meeting of the subcommittee for civil defense at the governorate's headquarters, with the attendance of committee members from government directors and security leaders. The meeting addressed several topics, including projects for mitigating the risks of rain and flooding, as well as dams and drainage channels, and the efficiency of those projects. It also discussed the readiness of government agencies, the appropriate solutions for draining rainwater accumulations in some neighborhoods, and the emergency plan prepared by the relevant authorities to face potential weather fluctuations in the governorate and its centers. The readiness level for all agencies was raised, necessary resources were mobilized, and the role of the operations room was activated in the event of any emergency, God forbid. The Governor of Mahayel urged committee members to unify efforts and coordinate to ensure the safety of lives and property and to achieve public safety from risks that require collective efforts, in implementation of the directives of the Emir of Asir Region and his deputy.