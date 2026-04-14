رأس محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح، بمقر المحافظة اليوم، اجتماع اللجنة الفرعية للدفاع المدني، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة من مديري الجهات الحكومية والقيادات الأمنية. وتناول الاجتماع عدداً من المحاور منها مشاريع درء مخاطر الأمطار وجريان السيول وكذلك السدود وقنوات التصريف، ومدى كفاءة تلك المشاريع، وكذلك جاهزية الجهات الحكومية، ووضع الحلول المناسبة لتصريف تجمعات مياه الأمطار في بعض الاحياء، ومناقشة خطة الطوارئ المعدة من قبل الجهات المعنية لمواجهة التقلبات الجوية المحتملة على المحافظة ومراكزها. ورفع درجة الجاهزية لجميع الجهات، وتسخير الإمكانات اللازمة، وتفعيل دور غرفة العمليات عند مواجهة أي طارئ لا قدر الله. ودعا محافظ محايل أعضاء اللجنة، إلى توحيد الجهود والتنسيق بما يضمن المحافظة على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات ويحقق السلامة العامة من المخاطر التي تستدعي تضافر الجهود، إنفاذاً لتوجيهات أمير منطقة عسير ونائبه.