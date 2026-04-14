The Governor of Mahayel, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, chaired today a meeting of the subcommittee for civil defense at the governorate's headquarters, with the attendance of committee members from government directors and security leaders. The meeting addressed several topics, including projects for mitigating the risks of rain and flooding, as well as dams and drainage channels, and the efficiency of those projects. It also discussed the readiness of government agencies, the appropriate solutions for draining rainwater accumulations in some neighborhoods, and the emergency plan prepared by the relevant authorities to face potential weather fluctuations in the governorate and its centers. The readiness level for all agencies was raised, necessary resources were mobilized, and the role of the operations room was activated in the event of any emergency, God forbid. The Governor of Mahayel urged committee members to unify efforts and coordinate to ensure the safety of lives and property and to achieve public safety from risks that require collective efforts, in implementation of the directives of the Emir of Asir Region and his deputy.