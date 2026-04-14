The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, met with the Prime Minister of the Jordanian Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong relations that bind the two brotherly kingdoms, as well as the developments in the region and topics of mutual interest.

Prince Mansour bin Khalid also met with the members of the Parliamentary Brotherhood and Friendship Committee in the Senate, in the presence of the committee's chairman, Jamal Al-Saraira, where they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, along with regional and international developments.