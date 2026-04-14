التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الأمير منصور بن خالد بن فرحان، دولة رئيس مجلس الأعيان الأردني فيصل الفايز.

واستعرض الجانبان خلال اللقاء، العلاقات المتينة التي تربط المملكتين الشقيقتين، والمستجدات في المنطقة والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

كما التقى الأمير منصور بن خالد أعضاء لجنة الأخوة والصداقة البرلمانية في مجلس الأعيان بحضور رئيس اللجنة جمال الصرايرة، حيث جرى تناول العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تعزيزها في المجالات كافة والتطورات الإقليمية والدولية.