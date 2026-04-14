The Governor of Al-Kharj, Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, received the Commander of the Central Region, Major General Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Juhani, in his office today, on the occasion of his appointment as the commander of the region.

The Governor of Al-Kharj congratulated Major General Al-Juhani on this trust, wishing him success and guidance in performing his duties, and to continue contributing to serving the religion, then the king, and the homeland.