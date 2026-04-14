استقبل محافظ الخرج الأمير فهد بن محمد بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه اليوم، قائد المنطقة الوسطى اللواء الركن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله الجهني، وذلك بمناسبة تعيينه قائداً للمنطقة.
وهنأ محافظ الخرج اللواء الجهني بهذه الثقة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهماته، ومواصلة العطاء بما يخدم الدين ثم الملك والوطن.
The Governor of Al-Kharj, Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, received the Commander of the Central Region, Major General Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Juhani, in his office today, on the occasion of his appointment as the commander of the region.
The Governor of Al-Kharj congratulated Major General Al-Juhani on this trust, wishing him success and guidance in performing his duties, and to continue contributing to serving the religion, then the king, and the homeland.