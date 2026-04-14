استقبل محافظ الخرج الأمير فهد بن محمد بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه اليوم، قائد المنطقة الوسطى اللواء الركن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله الجهني، وذلك بمناسبة تعيينه قائداً للمنطقة.

وهنأ محافظ الخرج اللواء الجهني بهذه الثقة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهماته، ومواصلة العطاء بما يخدم الدين ثم الملك والوطن.