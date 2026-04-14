The Kingdom ranked first globally in security, privacy, and encryption in artificial intelligence within the Kingdom, and also came in first globally in empowering women in artificial intelligence, indicating the development of the technical and research environment in the Kingdom in advanced fields, according to the Artificial Intelligence Index from the Stanford Institute for Artificial Intelligence 2026.

The Kingdom's achievement of advanced global positions in several criteria related to the artificial intelligence sector in the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Index 2026 reflects the support and empowerment this sector receives from the wise leadership, and confirms the success of the Kingdom's initiatives represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in building a competitive national system to elevate the Kingdom among the leading economies in the field of data and artificial intelligence.



According to the index, the Kingdom ranked third globally in the percentage of competencies in artificial intelligence and third globally in the percentage of students using generative artificial intelligence, reflecting the growing presence of modern technologies in the educational environment and the expanding scope of their academic utilization, through various initiatives such as the initiative to empower one million Saudis in artificial intelligence "Smai," and other training initiatives that have seen significant interest from various members of society to learn artificial intelligence skills.

In terms of attracting artificial intelligence talents, the Kingdom achieved fourth place globally, reflecting the growing attractiveness of the Saudi market and the confidence of the private sector in the opportunities provided by this vital field. The index indicated the announcement of a $5 billion agreement between AWS and HUMAIN to develop advanced infrastructure for artificial intelligence, contributing to accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in the Kingdom and globally.



The index noted that the Kingdom achieved the highest global growth rate in artificial intelligence competencies, exceeding a growth rate of (100%) during the period from 2019 to 2025, reflecting its ability to attract talents, making it one of a limited number of countries globally that achieve this level of qualitative attractiveness for competencies.

The index also showed a wide spread of artificial intelligence usage in the workplace in the Kingdom, with more than (80%) of employees reporting regular use, surpassing the global average of (58%), reflecting the Kingdom's advancement in adopting artificial intelligence applications in work environments.

This progress confirms the growing status the Kingdom has attained on the global artificial intelligence map as one of the achievements of the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026, enhancing its international competitiveness in building capacities, attracting talents, and expanding investments, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.