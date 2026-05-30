The Iraqi artist Majed Al Mohandes put an end to the rumors that had previously circulated regarding the separation of the Syrian artist Assala Nasri from her husband, the Iraqi poet Faik Hassan, following the widespread controversy that social media witnessed in recent days.

A Message to Settle the Controversy

During his concert in Dubai, Majed Al Mohandes made sure to clarify the reality of the relationship between the couple, confirming that what is being circulated has no basis in truth, pointing to the strength of the bond between Assala and Faik Hassan.

A Great Love Between the Couple

Majed Al Mohandes stated in his remarks on stage that there is a great love that unites Assala and Faik Hassan, wishing them lasting stability and happiness, in a comment that the audience considered a direct response to the separation rumors that have recently dominated social media.

A Decisive Response from Assala's Son

For his part, Khaled Al Dhahabi, Assala's son, denied the earlier controversy regarding his mother's separation from her husband Faik Hassan, as he posted a brief comment on his personal Instagram account denying everything that has been circulated, writing: "False news."

Commitment to Silence

On the other hand, Assala Nasri and her husband Faik Hassan have remained silent regarding the news circulating in recent times, as they have not issued any official comment to clarify the truth of what is being raised, which has opened the door to speculation and questions among the audience on social media.