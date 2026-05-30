وضع الفنان العراقي ماجد المهندس حدًا للشائعات التي انتشرت سابقًا بشأن انفصال الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري عن زوجها الشاعر العراقي فائق حسن، بعد حالة الجدل الواسعة التي شهدتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية.
رسالة تحسم الجدل
وخلال حفله الغنائي الذي أحياه في دبي، حرص ماجد المهندس على توضيح حقيقة العلاقة بين الثنائي، مؤكدًا أن ما يتم تداوله لا أساس له من الصحة، مشيرًا إلى قوة العلاقة التي تجمع أصالة وفائق حسن.
حب كبير بين الثنائي
وقال ماجد المهندس في تصريحاته على المسرح إن هناك حبًا كبيرًا يجمع بين أصالة وفائق حسن، متمنيًا لهما دوام الاستقرار والسعادة، في تعليق اعتبره الجمهور ردًا مباشرًا على شائعات الانفصال التي تصدرت مواقع التواصل مؤخرًا.
رد حاسم من نجل أصالة
ومن جانبه، نفى خالد الذهبي، نجل أصالة، الجدل المثار سابقًا حول انفصال والدته عن زوجها فائق حسن، إذ نشر عبر حسابه الشخصي على «إنستغرام» تعليقًا مقتضبًا نفى فيه كل ما تم تداوله، وكتب: «أخبار كاذبة».
التزام الصمت
وفي المقابل، التزمت أصالة نصري وزوجها فائق حسن الصمت تجاه الأنباء المتداولة خلال الفترة الماضية، إذ لم يصدر عنهما أي تعليق رسمي لحسم حقيقة ما يثار، الأمر الذي فتح باب التكهنات والتساؤلات بين الجمهور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
The Iraqi artist Majed Al Mohandes put an end to the rumors that had previously circulated regarding the separation of the Syrian artist Assala Nasri from her husband, the Iraqi poet Faik Hassan, following the widespread controversy that social media witnessed in recent days.
A Message to Settle the Controversy
During his concert in Dubai, Majed Al Mohandes made sure to clarify the reality of the relationship between the couple, confirming that what is being circulated has no basis in truth, pointing to the strength of the bond between Assala and Faik Hassan.
A Great Love Between the Couple
Majed Al Mohandes stated in his remarks on stage that there is a great love that unites Assala and Faik Hassan, wishing them lasting stability and happiness, in a comment that the audience considered a direct response to the separation rumors that have recently dominated social media.
A Decisive Response from Assala's Son
For his part, Khaled Al Dhahabi, Assala's son, denied the earlier controversy regarding his mother's separation from her husband Faik Hassan, as he posted a brief comment on his personal Instagram account denying everything that has been circulated, writing: "False news."
Commitment to Silence
On the other hand, Assala Nasri and her husband Faik Hassan have remained silent regarding the news circulating in recent times, as they have not issued any official comment to clarify the truth of what is being raised, which has opened the door to speculation and questions among the audience on social media.