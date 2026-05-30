وضع الفنان العراقي ماجد المهندس حدًا للشائعات التي انتشرت سابقًا بشأن انفصال الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري عن زوجها الشاعر العراقي فائق حسن، بعد حالة الجدل الواسعة التي شهدتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية.

رسالة تحسم الجدل

وخلال حفله الغنائي الذي أحياه في دبي، حرص ماجد المهندس على توضيح حقيقة العلاقة بين الثنائي، مؤكدًا أن ما يتم تداوله لا أساس له من الصحة، مشيرًا إلى قوة العلاقة التي تجمع أصالة وفائق حسن.

حب كبير بين الثنائي

وقال ماجد المهندس في تصريحاته على المسرح إن هناك حبًا كبيرًا يجمع بين أصالة وفائق حسن، متمنيًا لهما دوام الاستقرار والسعادة، في تعليق اعتبره الجمهور ردًا مباشرًا على شائعات الانفصال التي تصدرت مواقع التواصل مؤخرًا.

رد حاسم من نجل أصالة

ومن جانبه، نفى خالد الذهبي، نجل أصالة، الجدل المثار سابقًا حول انفصال والدته عن زوجها فائق حسن، إذ نشر عبر حسابه الشخصي على «إنستغرام» تعليقًا مقتضبًا نفى فيه كل ما تم تداوله، وكتب: «أخبار كاذبة».

التزام الصمت

وفي المقابل، التزمت أصالة نصري وزوجها فائق حسن الصمت تجاه الأنباء المتداولة خلال الفترة الماضية، إذ لم يصدر عنهما أي تعليق رسمي لحسم حقيقة ما يثار، الأمر الذي فتح باب التكهنات والتساؤلات بين الجمهور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.