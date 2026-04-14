أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة عسير تعليق الدراسة الحضورية اليوم (الثلاثاء) في جميع المدارس الواقعة ضمن نطاق الإنذار الأحمر، وتحويل العملية التعليمية إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر منصة «مدرستي».
ويشمل القرار مدارس أبها، خميس مشيط، أحد رفيدة، سراة عبيدة، النماص، ظهران الجنوب، تنومة، بلقرن، الحرجة، الربوعة، الفرشة، بيشة، الأمواه، تثليث، العرين، طريب.
وأكّدت الإدارة استمرار الدراسة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس ومكاتب التعليم عبر منصة «مدرستي»، حرصاً على سلامة الجميع، واتباعاً لتوصيات المركز الوطني للأرصاد والجهات المختصة.
The General Administration of Education in the Asir region announced the suspension of in-person classes today (Tuesday) in all schools located within the red alert zone, and the transition to remote learning via the "Madrasati" platform.
The decision includes schools in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rafidah, Sarawat Abidah, Namas, Dhahran Al Janub, Tanomah, Balqarn, Al Harijah, Al Raboua, Al Farsha, Bisha, Al Amwah, Tathleeth, Al Areen, and Turayf.
The administration confirmed the continuation of education for all male and female students and staff of schools and educational offices through the "Madrasati" platform, in order to ensure everyone's safety and in accordance with the recommendations of the National Center of Meteorology and relevant authorities.