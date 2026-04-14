The General Administration of Education in the Asir region announced the suspension of in-person classes today (Tuesday) in all schools located within the red alert zone, and the transition to remote learning via the "Madrasati" platform.

The decision includes schools in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rafidah, Sarawat Abidah, Namas, Dhahran Al Janub, Tanomah, Balqarn, Al Harijah, Al Raboua, Al Farsha, Bisha, Al Amwah, Tathleeth, Al Areen, and Turayf.

The administration confirmed the continuation of education for all male and female students and staff of schools and educational offices through the "Madrasati" platform, in order to ensure everyone's safety and in accordance with the recommendations of the National Center of Meteorology and relevant authorities.