استقبل مُحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي بمكتبه اليوم متدربي الكلية التقنية بجدة الفائزين في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026، بحضور المدير العام للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة مكة المكرمة المهندس حسين بن علي البحيري، وعميد الكلية التقنية بجدة المهندس عبدالرؤوف حبيب الله.

وهنأ مُحافظ جدة المتدربين بهذا الإنجاز، مشيدًا بما حققوه من مستويات في المسابقات الدولية؛ إذ قدموا فيها إنجازات مشرفة للوطن وأبنائه، منوهًا بدور الكلية التقنية بجدة وبجهود المدربين في هذا الإنجاز.

واستمع إلى شرح عن مشاريع المتدربين وابتكاراتهم الفائزة بالجائزة، وما تتضمنه من حلول تقنية مبتكرة تعكس مستوى التأهيل والكفاءة، حيث حصل المتدرب فهد المالكي على الميدالية الذهبية مع مرتبة الشرف، فيما نال المتدرب إياد فقيها الميدالية البرونزية، في إنجاز يعكس تميز الكفاءات الوطنية وقدرتها على الابتكار والمنافسة على المستوى الدولي.

وأعرب المدير العام للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة مكة المكرمة عن شكره وتقديره لمُحافظ جدة على اهتمامه ودعمه لأبناء الوطن، مؤكدًا أن هذا الاهتمام يمثل دافعًا لمواصلة التميز وتحقيق المزيد من المنجزات.