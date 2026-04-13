Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received today the trainees from the Technical College in Jeddah who won at the 2026 Geneva International Exhibition for Inventions, in the presence of the General Director of Technical and Vocational Training in the Makkah Region, Engineer Hussein bin Ali Al-Buhairi, and the Dean of the Technical College in Jeddah, Engineer Abdul Raouf Habib Allah.

The Governor of Jeddah congratulated the trainees on this achievement, praising their accomplishments in international competitions; they presented honorable achievements for the nation and its sons, highlighting the role of the Technical College in Jeddah and the efforts of the trainers in this success.

He listened to an explanation about the trainees' projects and their award-winning innovations, which include innovative technical solutions that reflect the level of qualification and competence. Trainee Fahd Al-Maliki received the gold medal with honors, while trainee Iyad Faqih won the bronze medal, in an achievement that reflects the excellence of national competencies and their ability to innovate and compete at the international level.

The General Director of Technical and Vocational Training in the Makkah Region expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Jeddah for his interest and support for the sons of the nation, affirming that this attention serves as a motivation to continue excellence and achieve more accomplishments.