The Assistant Minister of Interior for Technical Affairs, Engineer Thamer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, visited the General Directorate of Civil Defense, where he was received by the Director General of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj.

During the visit, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Technical Affairs was briefed on the latest equipment and technologies supported by artificial intelligence, which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of civil defense operations and support its readiness to carry out its tasks with high quality.