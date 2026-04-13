زار مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون التقنية المهندس ثامر بن محمد الحربي المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، وكان في استقباله مدير عام الدفاع المدني اللواء الدكتور حمود بن سليمان الفرج.

واطّلع مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون التقنية خلال الزيارة على أحدث التجهيزات والتقنيات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، التي تسهم في تعزيز كفاءة أعمال الدفاع المدني، ودعم جاهزيته في تنفيذ مهامه بجودة عالية.